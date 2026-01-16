403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Watch: Complacency Is A Real Danger For Europe's Economies
(MENAFN- ING) The eurozone's economy starts the year in pretty decent shape. There's vaguely decent growth, and inflation is bang on target. No wonder the European Central Bank keeps referring to being in a "good place". But ING's Bert Colijn says there's a real danger here. As other countries flex their economic muscles, Europe has to commit to higher defence spending, invest in high-tech, and pursue further reforms. If it doesn't, 2026 could be a year of reckoning.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment