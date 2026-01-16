Watch: Complacency Is A Real Danger For Europe's Economies

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- ING) The eurozone's economy starts the year in pretty decent shape. There's vaguely decent growth, and inflation is bang on target. No wonder the European Central Bank keeps referring to being in a "good place". But ING's Bert Colijn says there's a real danger here. As other countries flex their economic muscles, Europe has to commit to higher defence spending, invest in high-tech, and pursue further reforms. If it doesn't, 2026 could be a year of reckoning.

