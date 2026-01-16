Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.) / Key word(s): Product Launch

Brook Gaming Unveils Wingman P5: Experience Native Gaming Across PS5, PS4, and PC with "True Wireless" Freedom and Near-Zero Latency

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook Gaming, the global leader in cross-platform controller solutions, today announced the global launch of the Wingman P5. This high-performance converter allows PlayStation enthusiasts to use their preferred professional controllers-including the Xbox Elite Series 2, PS4, and Switch Pro-on the PS5,PS4, and PC (X-Input) across all game genres with uncompromised precision.



While many market solutions rely on "Remote Play" workarounds that require complex network setups and introduce significant lag, the Wingman P5 utilizes proprietary Direct Connection Technology. By connecting directly to the hardware, it delivers a near-zero latency experience suitable for both casual and competitive play. "We designed the Wingman P5 for every gamer who values choice and performance," says the Brook Strategic Team. "By removing the 'Function Penalty'-where competitors disable essential features in wireless mode-we ensure that every PS5 title feels exactly as the developers intended." The Wingman P5 Advantage:

Support for All PS5 Games: Unlike "PS4-only" adapters, the Wingman P5 is fully compatible with every title in the PS5 library, as well as PC (X-Input) platforms.

True Wireless, No Compromises: While other converters often disable vibration and motion sensing, the Wingman P5 provides 100% full feature support, including haptic feedback and six-axis motion sensing in wireless mode.

Native Hardware Link: Bypasses the "Remote Play" nightmare. No LAN cables or complex network configurations are required-just pure, stable performance.

Smart Design: Weighing just 11.0g and measuring 7.7 x 2.14 x 1.1cm, it is ultra-portable. It also includes a USB-A to Type-C cable to ensure universal port access and prevent blocking of console air vents.

Professional Reliability: Developed with the same high-performance DNA as Brook's world-renowned tournament gear, ensuring consistency and stability against system updates. Professional Customization: Through the "Converter Center" PC software, players can fine-tune their experience with professional-grade Turbo, Remap, and Macro functions. Availability The Wingman P5 is available now via global retailers and Amazon. For more information or to purchase directly, please visit the official product page at: About Brook Gaming With over 20 years of hardware expertise, Brook Gaming is dedicated to empowering gamers through innovative connectivity. Brook is committed to providing rapid firmware support to ensure your favorite gear remains ready for every challenge. Photo -



