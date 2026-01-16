403
Natale Capri Sole Head Of Business Unit Performance Materials As Thomas Sul Transitions Into Retirement
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Zurich, Switzerland, January 16, 2026 – DKSH today announced that Thomas Sul, Co-Head of the Business Unit Performance Materials and Member of the Executive Committee, has decided to gradually scale down his activities as he eases into retirement and has stepped down from his role as Co-Head and Member of the Executive Committee. Natale Capri, who has served as Co-Head for over ten years, assumes full responsibility as Head of the Business Unit Performance Materials and remain a Member of the Executive Committee.
After nearly 30 years at DKSH, Thomas Sul leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Under his co-leadership, Performance Materials has achieved significant milestones, including driving globalization, strengthening business development, realizing multiple acquisitions, and doubling operating profit. Thomas will continue to contribute his expertise in a strategic capacity after scaling down his activities in the first quarter of 2026.
Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH, said:“Thomas Sul, as Co-Head, has been instrumental in shaping the Business Unit Performance Materials into what it is today. His client and customer focus, people-centric leadership, and deep industry expertise have contributed to the Business Unit's success and culture. I would like to thank Thomas for his outstanding legacy at DKSH. At the same time, I am confident that Natale Capri, together with the team, will lead the Business Unit to new heights.”
