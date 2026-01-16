Alphawave Finance GmbH / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Bond

Alphawave GmbH Successfully Concludes Trading Year 2025 and Makes Scheduled Interest Payment for the Fourth Quarter

16.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf, 16 January 2026 – Alphawave Finance GmbH announces that the first regular interest payment for the corporate bond “Alphawave Fixed Income (Dual-Tranche)” was made as scheduled on 1 January 2026 for the fourth quarter of 2025. This confirms the company's operational reliability and financial solidity during its ongoing scaling phase.

Operational Performance in 2025 Confirms Strategy Robustness In the completed financial year 2025, the operating parent company Alphawave GmbH demonstrated the efficiency of its fully automated intraday trading strategies. The results of the company's proprietary trading book (prop trading) reflect the high quality of the underlying algorithms:

Live return (TWR) 2025: 20.48%

Sortino ratio 2025: 2.41

Maximum drawdown (EOM): 6.74% Net trading result (trading activities): €220,071 Since the start of live trading on 1 May 2024, the portfolio's cumulative total return amounts to 35.05% (TWR) with a stable Sortino ratio of 2.49. The metrics confirm a deliberately constructed asymmetric return profile, characterized by strictly limited losses and scalable upside potential.

Continuity in Interest Payments The interest payment for the fourth quarter of 2025 was made on time for both bond tranches:

Tranche A (ISIN: DE000A460B32) Tranche B (ISIN: DE000A460B40) In accordance with the agreed use of proceeds, the funds raised are being deployed to further expand the technological infrastructure and increase managed capital in order to leverage economies of scale within the proven “Absolute Return I” strategy.

Statement by Managing Director Jan-Patrick Krüger:“The year 2025 marks a turning point for Alphawave. After eight years of research and development, we are now seeing confirmation of our models under real market conditions. The combination of double-digit returns and strictly limited drawdowns demonstrates that our disciplined, data-driven approach works. Making timely interest payments to our investors at the start of the year is, for me, the most important proof of our credibility and operational excellence.” Alphawave will continue to prioritize maximum transparency toward its partners and investors in the new year. We look forward to further deepening the dialogue through our regular webinars and upcoming Investor Days in Düsseldorf. These events will provide direct insights into our research, technological infrastructure, and the statistical foundations of our trading activities.

About Alphawave Founded in 2016 in Düsseldorf, Alphawave GmbH is a technology-driven company focused on the systematic design and operation of proprietary algorithmic trading strategies. Its core focus lies in the development of market-uncorrelated models designed to generate absolute returns. Alphawave Finance GmbH acts as the issuer of corporate bonds to finance the group and scale its technological capabilities. Contact:

