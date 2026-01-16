ZYT / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Scales Intelligent Driving into Heavy-duty Trucks and Unmanned Logistics

16.01.2026

ZYT's German Office Commences Operations in January, Debuting Local Recruitment for European Push SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent driving solution provider ZYT launched its commercial vehicle strategy at the "ZYT Brand Gala 2025," expanding its business from passenger car ADAS into heavy-duty truck Navigation on Highway (NOA) and unmanned logistics vehicles.



ZYT has partnered with three major Chinese OEMs - XCMG, SHACMAN, and SINOTRUK - to bring the first ZYT-powered heavy trucks to mass production in the first half of 2026. Beyond highway transport, ZYT is extending its intelligent driving capabilities to broader automated scenarios. In early 2026, the company will co-develop unmanned logistics vehicles with leading industry players, targeting automated transport in ports, industrial parks, and mines. This move marks a natural extension of ZYT's core technical pillars: its transferable architecture, platform adaptability proven through "Equal Intelligence for ICE and EV Vehicles," and a world-class engineering system. Leveraging Transferable Architecture for Peak Performance ZYT is porting its mature, full-stack "Perception-Decision-Control" technology from passenger cars to commercial vehicle applications. To address the unique dynamics and operational environments of heavy-duty transport, the company remains committed to its "Stay Passionate" engineering philosophy - extracting peak performance from constrained hardware resources. The heavy-duty truck intelligent driving system features ZYT's proprietary 1L3R7V sensor suite, powered by an SA8650 domain controller delivering 100 TOPS of computing power. At its core is ZYT's self-developed End-to-End model. Optimized for heavy-truck scenarios, the system enables Navigation on Highway (NOA), driving assistance, and active safety features across a full speed range of 0–110 km/h. Supporting diverse environments - including urban roads, expressways, and highways - the architecture establishes a robust capability for rapid technical migration across different models and scenarios. Solving Compatibility Challenges through "Equal Intelligence for ICE and EV Vehicles" The commercial vehicle market - spanning diesel, natural gas, pure electric, and hybrid platforms - demands exceptional system compatibility and stability. Compared to the more uniform passenger car sector, commercial fleets require intelligent driving solutions with far more rigorous universality and reliability. Building on its "Equal Intelligence for ICE and EV Vehicles" strategy pioneered in the passenger sector, ZYT has validated its multi-platform adaptability, laying the technical foundation for its expansion into commercial vehicles. Achieving true "Equal Intelligence for ICE and EV Vehicles" is a complex technical feat. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powertrains are highly non-linear and present significant thermal management challenges. ZYT specializes in delivering high-level intelligent driving functions using low-power, cost-effective chips, enhancing system stability and adaptability from the ground up. While industry resources are largely concentrated on New Energy Vehicle (NEV) intelligence, ZYT recognizes the persistent demand for ICE vehicles in markets like Europe. Through its "Equal Intelligence for ICE and EV Vehicles" capability, ZYT provides ICE users with a smart experience on par with EVs. This offers a differentiated upgrade path for legacy automakers like Volkswagen and FAW, who maintain massive global ICE fleets. By 2025, ZYT had already facilitated the mass production of intelligent driving features in several ICE models, proving its ability to deliver standardized, high-reliability solutions for any commercial powertrain. Meeting Global Standards to Drive European Localization Entering the European market with intelligent driving systems requires adherence to the highest levels of functional safety and engineering process standards. Through seven years of deep collaboration with the Volkswagen Group, ZYT has established a research and development and quality management framework that complies with international standards such as A-SPICE CL2 and ISO 26262. This robust engineering foundation serves as a key enabler of ZYT's European strategy. In August 2025, ZYT successfully passed a third-party joint audit and obtained the relevant certifications. This system is a concrete reflection of ZYT's "Users First. Clients Empowered" philosophy and acts as a critical "passport" for entering high-standard global markets like Europe. Building on this groundwork, ZYT is steadily advancing its European localization. Following the official launch of its European strategy during the IAA Mobility show in Munich, ZYT is positioning Germany as a key hub and has begun recruiting for local roles. Looking ahead, ZYT aims to provide European OEMs with intelligent driving systems that comply with EU regulations, while simultaneously supporting Chinese automakers in their global market entry by offering solutions ranging from L2+ to L3 and L4 levels. Moving Toward an Era of Autonomous Mobility As its business footprint continues to grow, ZYT officially enters a new phase of "Empowering Autonomous Mobility." Moving forward, the company will prioritize its robust engineering framework and localized capabilities as key strategic levers for long-term development. With the passenger car business as its foundation and the commercial sector as a new growth engine, ZYT remains dedicated to its mission: "Safe and Effortless Mobility for ALL." Photo -



