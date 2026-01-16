

EQS-Media / 16.01.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Porsche delivers 279,449 sports cars to customers in 2025

The 911 sports car icon sets another delivery record

Macan remains the strongest model line with 84,328 cars delivered Balanced sales structure despite economic and geopolitical challenges Stuttgart. With a balanced sales structure across individual markets, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Stuttgart, delivered a total of 279,449 cars to customers around the world in 2025. The figure was 310,718 for the previous year, representing a decline of 10 per cent. Porsche's top priority remains a value-oriented derivative mix. “After several record years, our deliveries in 2025 were below the previous year's level. This development is in line with our expectations and is due to supply gaps for the 718 and Macan combustion-engined models, the continuing weaker demand for exclusive products in China, and our value-oriented supply management,” says Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.“In 2025, we delighted our customers with outstanding cars – such as the 911 Turbo S with its T-Hybrid drive system.” The response to the launch of the Cayenne Electric at the end of 2025 also shows, Becker adds, that Porsche is meeting customer expectations with its innovative and high-performance products. With 84,328 deliveries, the Macan was the best-selling model line. North America remains the largest sales region with 86,229 deliveries – a figure that is in line with the previous year. Porsche repositioned itself in 2025 and made forward-looking strategic product decisions. The delivery mix in 2025 underscores that the sports car manufacturer is consistently responding to global customer preferences by expanding its drivetrain strategy to offer combustion-engined, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric cars. In 2025, 34.4 per cent of Porsche cars delivered worldwide were electrified (+7.4 percentage points), with 22.2 per cent being fully electric and 12.1 per cent being plug-in hybrids. This puts the global share of fully electric vehicles at the upper end of the target range of 20 to 22 per cent for 2025. In Europe, for the first time, more electrified cars were delivered than pure combustion-engined models (57.9 per cent electrification share), with every third car being fully electric. At the same time, the combustion-engined and T-Hybrid 911 set a new benchmark with 51,583 deliveries worldwide. Among the four-door Panamera and Cayenne models, plug-in hybrid derivatives dominate the delivery figures. North America remains the largest sales region With 86,229 deliveries, North America remains the largest sales region, as it was the year prior. After record deliveries in 2024, the Overseas and Emerging Markets also largely maintained its previous-year levels, with 54,974 cars delivered (-1 per cent). In Europe (excluding Germany), Porsche delivered 66,340 cars by the end of the year, down 13 per cent year-on-year. In the German home market, 29,968 customers took delivery of new cars – a decline of 16 per cent. Reasons for the decrease in both regions include supply gaps for the combustion-engined 718 and Macan models due to EU cybersecurity regulations. In China, 41,938 cars were delivered to customers (-26 per cent). Key reasons for the decline remain challenging market conditions, especially in the luxury segment, as well as intense competition in the Chinese market, particularly for fully electric models. Porsche continues to focus on value-oriented sales. Macan is the bestselling model line Deliveries of the Macan totaled 84,328 units (+2 per cent), with fully electric versions accounting for over half at 45,367 vehicles. In most markets outside the EU, the combustion-engined Macan continues to be offered, with 38,961 of these being delivered. Some 27,701 Panamera models were delivered by the end of December (-6 per cent). The 911 sports car icon recorded 51,583 deliveries by year-end (+1 per cent), setting another delivery record. The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman totaled 18,612 deliveries, down 21 per cent from the previous year due to the model line's phase-out. Production ended in October 2025. The Taycan accounted for 16,339 deliveries (-22 per cent), mainly due to the slowdown in the adoption of electromobility. The keys to 80,886 Cayenne models were handed to customers in 2025, a decline of 21 per cent, partly due to catch-up effects the previous year. The new fully electric Cayenne celebrated its world premiere in November, with the first markets to offer the model beginning to deliver to customers from this spring. It will be offered alongside combustion-engined and plug-in hybrid versions of the Cayenne. Looking ahead, Matthias Becker says:“In 2026, we have a clear focus; we want to manage demand and supply according to our 'value over volume' strategy. At the same time, we are planning our volumes for 2026 realistically, considering the production phase-out of the combustion-engined 718 and Macan models.” In parallel, Porsche is consistently investing in its three-pronged powertrain strategy and will continue to inspire customers with unique sports cars in 2026. An important component is the expansion of the brand's customization offering – via both the Exclusive Manufaktur and Sonderwunsch program. In doing so, the company is responding to customers' ever-increasing desire for individualization. Porsche

Deliveries January – December 2024 2025 Difference Worldwide 310,718 279,449 -10% Germany 35,858 29,968 -16% North America 86,541 86,229 0% China 56,887 41,938 -26% Europe (excluding Germany) 75,899 66,340 -13% Overseas and Emerging Markets 55,533 54,974 -1%

Disclaimer All amounts are individually rounded to the nearest cent; this may result in minor discrepancies when summed. This press release contains forward-looking statements and information on the currently expected business development of Porsche AG. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. They are based on assumptions about the development of economic, political and legal conditions in individual countries, economic regions and markets, in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made based on the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of publication. If any of these or other risks materialise, or if the assumptions underlying these statements prove incorrect, the actual results could be significantly different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based solely on the information pertaining on the day of publication. These forward-looking statements will not be updated later. Such statements are valid on the day of publication and may be overtaken by later events. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or offer to exchange or purchase securities.

End of Media Release

Issuer: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

Key word(s): Automobile 16.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

