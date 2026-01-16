Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-16 02:13:21
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

16.01.2026 / 10:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q1 FY2026 results on January 26, 2026

Koblenz, January 16, 2026 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on January 26, 2026, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its Q1 FY2026 results.

In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company's development in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 (ends September 30, 2026) by means of a presentation. The Q1 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company's website at and on January 26, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on January 26, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CET.

Information on the web conference:

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. CET

Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Andreas Jaeger (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Webcast:

  • Registration:
  • Livestream:

Telephone dial-in numbers for active participation:

  • Registration:

To follow the conference in your web browser, please register at the webcast registration link. You can find the livestream of the conference under the livestream link.

To actively participate in the conference and ask questions by telephone, please register using the telephone dial-in link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in details.

The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company's IR website at.

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: ...
Web:

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: ...
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, recreation, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, placement, as well as opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index. More information at and.

16.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 261 8900 0
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
WKN: STAB1L
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2261506

End of News EQS News Service

2261506 16.01.2026 CET/CEST

