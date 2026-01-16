Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Changes To Sub-Funds


(MENAFN- EQS Group)

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Funds
Changes to Sub-Funds
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Update to Supplements: Shareholder Notice - effective from 16 February 2026

This is to notify you that the supplements for certain Sub-Funds will be updated, with effect from 16 February 2026, to reflect changes to their exclusion policies as follows:

  • remove the 10% revenue threshold exclusion relating to conventional weapons
  • amend the current full exclusion relating to nuclear weapons to allow for investment in issuers who support nuclear weapons programmes to states within the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, commonly known as the Non-Proliferation Treaty or ''NPT''

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

Enquiries:


JPMorgan

David Brigstocke

07830 316102

Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet:
ISIN: IE000TB7IEF3, IE0007ILCZU4, IE00BJ06C044, IE0002UMVXQ1, IE0003KQ8JX1, IE000DTA2ZH9, IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32, IE0003UVYC20, IE000U5MJOZ6, IE000U9J8HX9, IE00BL0BMX65, IE000AP27VA7, IE000UPAYVL7, IE0006YCYW06, IE000RE0SQM6, IE000DDR6DS3, IE0006FIW9Z0, IE0006CJGQR9, IE000QOLLXO2, IE000CYGD0V1, IE000WGK3YY5, IE000Y4K4833, IE0005S7BIT0, IE000HFXP0D2, IE00005YSIA4, IE000P334X90, IE000C3S79I0, IE00BN4RDY28, IE000DS9ZCL4, IE00BJK9H860, IE000783LRG9, IE000TZT3JJ0, IE0001O84583, IE000FYTRRJ6, IE000XE6ELZ8, IE000JLILKH0, IE0006UQKVQ0, IE000K4JG8P9, IE000L91HR40, IE000V4JSM06, IE000A9QKUV7, IE000HZSZFP6, IE000YSJPNV8, IE000VN1UIQ1, IE000R7DCW45, IE0002WLH200, IE000R88UVN6, IE00081SF8K7, IE000BS9KP42, IE000L6RGYI5, IE00064KQDB3, IE000CJUN9X7, IE0005NMTKY4, IE000WAKWCV7, IE000YK1TO74, IE00BKV0QF55, IE000SB9GY21, IE000TSA6IX6, IE000LHP8TA1, IE0008QIFH42, IE0002VV7CV3, IE000AGCIYE6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2261624

End of News EQS News Service

EQS Group

