Changes To Sub-Funds
|
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
/ Key word(s): Funds
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Update to Supplements: Shareholder Notice - effective from 16 February 2026
This is to notify you that the supplements for certain Sub-Funds will be updated, with effect from 16 February 2026, to reflect changes to their exclusion policies as follows:
To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
Enquiries:
David Brigstocke
07830 316102
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit .
16.01.2026 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
|Dublin 1 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+353 1 612 3000
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|IE000TB7IEF3, IE0007ILCZU4, IE00BJ06C044, IE0002UMVXQ1, IE0003KQ8JX1, IE000DTA2ZH9, IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32, IE0003UVYC20, IE000U5MJOZ6, IE000U9J8HX9, IE00BL0BMX65, IE000AP27VA7, IE000UPAYVL7, IE0006YCYW06, IE000RE0SQM6, IE000DDR6DS3, IE0006FIW9Z0, IE0006CJGQR9, IE000QOLLXO2, IE000CYGD0V1, IE000WGK3YY5, IE000Y4K4833, IE0005S7BIT0, IE000HFXP0D2, IE00005YSIA4, IE000P334X90, IE000C3S79I0, IE00BN4RDY28, IE000DS9ZCL4, IE00BJK9H860, IE000783LRG9, IE000TZT3JJ0, IE0001O84583, IE000FYTRRJ6, IE000XE6ELZ8, IE000JLILKH0, IE0006UQKVQ0, IE000K4JG8P9, IE000L91HR40, IE000V4JSM06, IE000A9QKUV7, IE000HZSZFP6, IE000YSJPNV8, IE000VN1UIQ1, IE000R7DCW45, IE0002WLH200, IE000R88UVN6, IE00081SF8K7, IE000BS9KP42, IE000L6RGYI5, IE00064KQDB3, IE000CJUN9X7, IE0005NMTKY4, IE000WAKWCV7, IE000YK1TO74, IE00BKV0QF55, IE000SB9GY21, IE000TSA6IX6, IE000LHP8TA1, IE0008QIFH42, IE0002VV7CV3, IE000AGCIYE6
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2261624
|
2261624 16.01.2026 GMT/BST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment