India, Israel Ink Deal To Boost Fisheries & Aquaculture Cooperation

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Israel have signed a Joint Ministerial Declaration of Intent to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

The agreement was signed during the official visit by Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh to Israel. He also led a high-level Indian delegation from January 13–15 to attend the Second Global Summit on 'Blue Food Security: Sea the Future 2026', held in Eilat.

Joint Declaration of Intent

The Joint Ministerial Declaration of Intent underscores the shared focus of the two countries on sustainable development, food security, livelihoods, and economic growth, leveraging Israel's expertise in advanced aquaculture and water management.

Key Areas of Cooperation

The declaration outlines collaboration in research and development of advanced aquaculture technologies, including recirculating aquaculture systems, biofloc, cage culture, aquaponics, aquarium systems, high-yield species breeding, pathogen-free seed development, broodstock management, genetic improvement programmes, mariculture, and seaweed cultivation.

Water-efficient aquaculture practices using Israeli technologies, support for start-ups, and broader Blue Economy initiatives are also emphasised.

Sustainability, Capacity Building and Trade

Both countries agreed to promote sustainable fishing practices to conserve marine resources and reduce environmental impact. Cooperation will include technology-based fisheries monitoring, data collection, and traceability systems to support evidence-based management.

Capacity building will cover deep-sea fishing, vessel design, coastal aquaculture, fish processing, marketing, and infrastructure development such as fishing harbours and landing centres.

Exchange programmes for fishers, aqua farmers, scientists, and policymakers are planned. The agreement also aims to facilitate bilateral trade by addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers in fisheries and aquaculture products.

Indo-Israel Centres of Excellence

The declaration proposes exploring new Indo-Israel Centres of Excellence (COE) for Fisheries and Aquaculture, modelled on the existing 43 agricultural centres under Indo-Israel cooperation.

(KNN Bureau)

