India, Germany Deepen Digital Partnership With Telecom Cooperation JDI

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Germany have signed a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Telecommunications Cooperation, formalising a framework to deepen bilateral collaboration in the telecommunications and information and communication technologies (ICT) sectors.

The agreement was concluded during the official visit of German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz to India from 12–13 January 2026.

The JDI was signed by Amit Agrawal, Secretary (Telecom), on behalf of the Government of India, and by Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, representing the Government of Germany.

It was one of the key outcomes of the high-level engagements between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Merz, reflecting the growing strategic convergence between the two countries in digital and technology domains.

Concluded between India's Department of Telecommunications and Germany's Federal Ministry for Digital Transformation and Government Modernisation, the declaration seeks to strengthen cooperation in telecommunications and ICTs by building on the momentum of sustained high-level exchanges between the two sides.

Under the agreement, India and Germany will establish mechanisms for regular consultations and annual high-level meetings, supported by dedicated working groups and multi-stakeholder engagement involving government agencies, industry, academia and research institutions.

The objective is to ensure structured and outcome-oriented cooperation across priority areas.

The JDI provides for enhanced collaboration through the exchange of information and best practices, joint work on emerging and future digital technologies, and cooperation in policy and regulatory frameworks.

It also covers manufacturing, innovation, and measures to facilitate ease of doing business in the telecommunications and ICT sectors.

Both sides have agreed to jointly develop a detailed work plan outlining specific goals and areas of mutual interest, aligned with national priorities.

India and Germany also expressed their intention to work closely in relevant international fora to promote shared perspectives and a common understanding on telecommunications and digital development.

The declaration marks a further step in advancing India–Germany cooperation in telecom and ICTs, supporting broader objectives of innovation-led growth and inclusive, sustainable digital transformation.

