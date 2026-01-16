Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF): A Better Way Of Getting Into Precious Metals

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) and may include paid advertising.



ESGold Corp., an exploration and near term production company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties, is proving to be an affordable precious metals investment vehicle without direct metals ownership

This stems from the soaring price of gold and other precious metals, with the former projected to hit as high as $5,000 an ounce this year These soaring prices can be a hindrance for those looking to invest in metals, but investing in ESGold has a lower barrier to entry while still being firmly linked to rising precious metal values

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), is an exploration and near term production company, committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties worldwide. The company is scheduled for production ramp up this year, allowing it to take full advantage of the ongoing surge in gold and other precious metal prices. As a result, the company is proving to be an easier and more affordable way for investors to get into precious metals, avoiding high prices while still benefitting from the growth.

