Missionirnewsbreaks Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Provides Solana Treasury Update And Operational Highlights

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI) provided an update on its Solana-focused treasury strategy and recent operational milestones, reporting that since initiating its Solana treasury program in September 2025 the Company has generated more than 133,450 SOL in staking rewards while compounding SOL per share through disciplined deployment and on-chain yield generation. As of Jan. 15, 2026, Forward Industries held more than 6.98 million SOL in liquid treasury assets, with nearly all holdings staked through its validator infrastructure, generating a gross annual percentage yield of 6.73% before fees and outperforming top peer validators. During December, the Company announced that its SEC-registered shares became live on the Solana blockchain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform, marking the first instance of a public company's equity being usable directly within decentralized finance (“DeFi”), and also began testing its PropAMM on Solana with support from Galaxy Digital and infrastructure input from Jump Crypto. Management noted the Company maintains sufficient operating capital and carries no corporate debt.

To view the full press release, visit

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a global design company serving top tier medical and technology companies. For over 60 years the company has been successful in developing and producing a portfolio of outstanding products for some of the world's leading companies and brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries initiated a Solana treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through bespoke strategies and active management of the company's treasury. The Company's Solana treasury strategy is supported by industry leading investors and operating partners, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. For more information on the Company's Solana treasury strategy, visit href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer forwardindustrie.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FWDI are available in the company's newsroom at

For more information, please visit

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#df9abbb6abb0ad9f92b6acacb6b0b1968df1bcb0b2" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] MissionIR is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,