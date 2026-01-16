Investornewsbreaks Diagnos Inc. (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FWB: 4D4A) Engages IBN For Corporate Communications And Awareness

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Diagnos Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Diagnos (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using Artificial Intelligence-based technology, announced it has engaged Investor Brand Network (“IBN”) to provide corporate communication and awareness solutions. Under the one-year agreement effective Jan. 10, 2026, IBN will receive monthly compensation of US$6,400, payable in advance in cash from the Corporation's funds. IBN will assist Diagnos in refining and strengthening its market awareness profile with the objective of maximizing shareholder value, is acting at arm's length, and, together with its principals, holds no direct or indirect interest in the Corporation's securities. The engagement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Diagnos

Diagnos is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

