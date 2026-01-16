Miningnewsbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Reports Q3 Fiscal 2026 Production And Record Revenue

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Silvercorp Metals and may include paid advertising.

Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported production and sales results for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, delivering record revenue of approximately $126.1 million, a 51% increase year over year, while silver production totaled 1.9 million ounces and silver equivalent production reached 2.0 million ounces. During the quarter, the Company produced 16.4 million pounds of lead and 7.0 million pounds of zinc, stockpiled 61,105 tonnes of ore at the Ying Mining District for processing during the Chinese New Year, and advanced active exploration across the Ying Mining District and GC Mine with more than 89,000 meters of drilling and over 22,000 meters of exploration tunneling. Silvercorp also continued construction at the Kuanping mine, completing 3,297 meters of ramp development, and announced it expects to release its unaudited Q3 Fiscal 2026 interim financial results on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, after market close.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

About MiningNewsWire

