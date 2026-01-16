Miningnewsbreaks MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) Confirms First-Ever Subsurface Natural Hydrogen System In Canada

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) announced confirmation of Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system following the successful drilling and testing of the first Natural Hydrogen-targeted well in the country at the Lawson prospect near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, about 140 km south of Saskatoon. Testing returned hydrogen concentrations up to 286,000 ppm, or 28.6% H2, with free gas flow to surface, robust initial rates and pressures, and evidence of a potentially large reservoir with a strong drive mechanism. The discovery supports the Company's geological model and suggests repeatability and scalability across the 475-km-long Genesis Trend and its 1.3-million-acre permitted land package, where a fully funded second well is planned along the Saskatchewan–Montana border. Management noted that the Lawson discovery, located near the Regina–Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor and adjacent to the Prairie Evaporite potash basin, also revealed elevated helium values up to 8.7%, indicating potential for a stacked gas system and accelerating development of MAX Power's AI-assisted MAXX LEMI exploration platform.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

