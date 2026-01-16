Milano Cortina 2026 Placing A Healthy Society At The Heart Of Its Legacy

MENAFN - 3BL) International Olympic Committee news

Milano Cortina 2026 is placing people at the heart of its Olympic legacy. At a time when sedentary lifestyles are a leading risk factor for public health, the Games are promoting movement, inclusion and healthy ways of living. The overarching objective is to inspire daily physical activity – in schools, workplaces and communities – and to support a healthier society long after the Olympic flame has gone out.

Milano Cortina 2026 is placing people and well-being at the heart of its Olympic legacy, promoting movement, inclusion and healthy lifestyles for all.

From schools and workplaces to Alpine towns, more than 70 projects are being implemented to increase levels of physical activity and foster social inclusion through sport. The Olympic Winter Games are accelerating investments in sport, healthcare and public spaces, helping to embed well-being in Italy's social fabric beyond 2026.

More than 70 projects are already active across Italy, ranging from school-based movement programmes to community sports initiatives and regional development projects in host regions.

“Promoting physical activity, expanding access to sport and inspiring people to be more active are central to the IOC's long-term vision for the legacy and sustainability of the Olympic Games,” said IOC Head of Legacy Arram Kim.“Milano Cortina 2026 is embodying this vision, aiming to leave behind communities that are more active, more connected and more engaged in their daily lives.”

Italy has also strengthened this agenda at national level. In July 2023, the Italian Parliament unanimously approved an amendment to the country's constitution, introducing a paragraph that recognises the educational, social and psychophysical well-being value of sport in all its forms. This recognition cements the role of sport in supporting education, social inclusion and well-being. Milano Cortina 2026 is helping to translate this constitutional commitment into concrete initiatives across schools, workplaces and communities.

More sport in schools

Through the GEN26 programme, which brings Olympic and Paralympic activities and values-based learning into classrooms across Italy, more than two million students are being supported to increase their levels of physical activity and adopt healthier routines. Delivered through initiatives such as Winter Games Week, SC:ORE, I'mPOSSIBLE and the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP), GEN26 makes use of collaborations with the Italian National Olympic Committee and 20 Italian universities to promote the links between sport and education. All OVEP resources have been translated into Italian and made available for free online, and a train-the-trainer model is enabling teachers across the country to integrate the Olympic values into their everyday teaching. The Walking the Games initiative has involved 11,000 students, who have collectively walked over 1.3 million kilometres. Approximately three out of four surveyed participants report that they now engage in more physical activity each week.

Accelerated by the Games, a range of programmes are supporting the refurbishment of school gyms, the renewal of playgrounds and the conversion of unused urban spaces into safe, accessible areas for residents to be active.

Reaching mountain communities

For many Alpine and remote areas, opportunities for year-round sport and physical activity can be limited by geography, seasonality and access to facilities. In these settings, the movement legacy carries particular significance.

From Valtellina to Val di Fiemme, new and refurbished sports spaces, school gyms and community programmes are helping ensure that geography is not a barrier to everyday movement.

In parallel, regional investments are accelerating improvements to healthcare infrastructure in the Olympic territories – from Milan's Niguarda Hospital to the Morbegno and Sondalo hospitals in Valtellina – strengthening access to preventive care and local health services in communities that have long faced the challenges of seasonal economies and depopulation.

More sport at work

Go for 30, a Milano Cortina 2026 programme that encourages 30 minutes of daily movement, has already reached more than 430,000 employees. The initiative reflects a growing body of evidence that physically active workplaces benefit from stronger morale, improved well-being and reduced absenteeism. Participating companies are redesigning offices and introducing daily routines to promote movement and foster healthier, more sustainable workplace cultures.

Milano Cortina 2026 has also supported initiatives such as the Walk to Sempione event on Olympic Day. The event involved around 2,000 employees from more than 30 companies, encouraging physical activity at work through active breaks, awareness campaigns and daily movement routines. Early findings from participating organisations indicate reductions in absenteeism and measurable gains in productivity.

More sport in cities

Well-being is also shaped by access and proximity. Across Italian cities and regions, public spaces are being renewed and sporting facilities upgraded using inclusive“Design for All” principles, making it easier for everyone, including people with disabilities, to move safely and freely in their local environments.

The Italia dei Giochi initiative is enabling sports events organised by local sports organisations, municipalities and other partners to promote participation, the Olympic values, sustainability and inclusion. To date, these events have involved around five million people nationwide. Sixteen municipalities have already signalled their intention to adopt local resolutions recognising sport as a key driver for social inclusion, urban development and well-being, and committing to promote sport-based initiatives and infrastructure improvements.

Specific projects are also reshaping neighbourhood spaces. In Milan, for example, a partnership with Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner Visa has supported the redevelopment of approximately 540 square metres of an urban area and the installation of a new basketball court.

Public well-being initiatives such as Milano4MentalHealth, Cortina in Wellness and the Festival of Nutrition and Longevity are encouraging citizens to adopt more active and health-conscious lifestyles, reinforcing the idea that health is built where people live, meet and play.

Cultural programmes, led by the Cultural Olympiad, are further expanding participation through events that celebrate movement, identity and community life. To date, more than 300 cultural projects across Italy have been recognised as part of the Cultural Olympiad, reaching over six million people through exhibitions, theatre performances, music, cinema and dance festivals, and documentaries celebrating sport, culture and heritage.