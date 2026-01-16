Arab League Welcomes Formation Of Gaza Technocrat Committee, Lauds Efforts Of Qatar, Egypt

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab League has welcomed the announcement of the formation of the Palestinian technocratic committee to manage the Gaza Strip, headed by Dr. Ali Shaath, and commended the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and other mediators in this regard.

In a statement issued today, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that the formation of the committee represents an important step towards implementing the requirements of the second phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan. He expressed his wishes for the committee members' success in their crucial mission of serving the Palestinian people in these difficult circumstances. He also condemned the Israeli occupation's prevention of the committee's head from leaving the West Bank.

Aboul Gheit appealed to the international community, particularly the United States, which played a leading role in charting the course for a ceasefire and stability in Gaza, to work diligently to remove obstacles and impediments to peace and reconstruction in Gaza, including addressing Israel's continued procrastination to evade the requirements of the second phase, foremost among them withdrawal from the Strip, and ensuring the unimpeded and continuous entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.