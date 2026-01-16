Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology has warned of strong wind and high sea tonight in its daily weather report.

Inshore, until 6am on Saturday, the weather will be cold to very cold with scattered clouds, with winds at 8 to 18 knots, reaching 25 knots at times.

Offshore, skies will be partly cloudy with northwesterly winds at 15 to 25 knots, reaching 33 knots at times.

Sea conditions inshore will be 3 to 5 feet, while offshore they will be 4 to 8 feet, surging up to 11 feet at times. Visibility will range between 5 and 10 km both inshore and offshore.