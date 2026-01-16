Sixth Edition Of Katara International Amber Exhibition Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The sixth edition of the Katara International Amber Exhibition concluded today with wide international participation and a remarkable turnout from enthusiasts and experts. The exhibition successfully reinforced its position as a specialised annual platform that brings together the commercial, cultural, and artistic aspects of this global heritage.

This edition featured distinguished participation from 13 countries around the world, represented by 82 pavilions that offered rich experiences combining the tradition of craftsmanship, the authenticity of heritage, and the spirit of contemporary art, confirming Katara's leading role in this field.

This edition witnessed a remarkable diversity in the participating pavilions, which showcased rare collections of amber, including prayer beads, jewelry, and artistic artifacts, in addition to contemporary works. Visitors praised the high level of organisation and the richness of the content presented by the participating countries, which contributed to opening new horizons for cultural and artistic exchange among those interested in this natural material and its history.

This year's exhibition was distinguished by the diversity of its displays, reflecting different schools and styles in working with amber, whether in jewelry, artifacts, prayer beads, or contemporary artworks. This made it a magnet for enthusiasts, academics, and experts.

Among the outstanding exhibits, the "Amber Stone" pavilion presented a collection of handcrafted sculptures made from natural amber, whose themes were inspired by Qatari identity.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Sulaiti, the pavilion's supervisor, explained that the participation focused on presenting unique sculptures, each requiring approximately a month of meticulous work to complete. He noted that these works embodied local symbols such as pearl diving tools, falcons, Arabian oryx, and horses. He further explained that they were crafted by specialised European artisans, combining the precision of international craftsmanship with the spirit of Qatari heritage, attracting a significant number of visitors seeking unconventional art pieces.

With the conclusion of this edition, the Katara International Amber Exhibition reaffirms its role in preserving and developing this heritage art by combining authenticity with innovation, remaining a major destination for enthusiasts and collectors at both the regional and international levels.