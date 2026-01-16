Targeting The Houthis' Illicit Revenue Generation Networks

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States designated various networks supporting Iranian regime-backed Houthi terrorists through oil transfers, weapons procurement, and financial services. This action targets financial links between the Iranian regime and the Houthis, focusing on front companies and facilitators in Yemen, Oman, and the UAE that fund the Houthis' destabilizing activities and attacks in the Red Sea.

The United States will continue to use the tools at our disposal to eliminate the threats posed by Houthi terrorists. By targeting the illicit front companies and facilitators that sustain the Houthis, we are depriving Houthi terrorists of the resources they need to carry out their reckless and destabilizing actions.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, and is the tenth in a series of actions targeting Houthi leaders, smugglers, financiers, procurement operatives, and suppliers. The U.S. Department of State designated Ansarallah as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, effective February 16, 2024, and subsequently designated the group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) on March 5, 2025. For more information, please refer to Treasury's press releases.