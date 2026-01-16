Joint Statement Of The United States And Israel On The Launch Of A Strategic Partnership On Artificial Intelligence, Research, And Critical Technologies

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the State of Israel on the occasion of the launch of a Strategic Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, Research, and Critical Technologies on January 16, 2026.

The Government of the United States and the Government of the State of Israel have affirmed a new Strategic Framework for Cooperation to deepen and formalize their long-standing collaboration in critical technology sectors. This initiative represents a cornerstone of the Pax Silica partnership, designed to secure critical technology frontiers and foster the next generation of scientific advancement. This partnership also aims to advance economic growth, create jobs, and enhance security through technological superiority.

A Durable Strategic Partnership for Research and Development

The United States and Israel intend to continue their deep, durable partnership through joint research, development, and investment in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), energy, advanced computing technologies, space, edge innovation, and semiconductors. This partnership includes renewed focus on protection of sensitive technologies to facilitate a secure and trusted research environment.

Key areas of cooperation include:



Protection of Sensitive Research Technologies: Deepening collaboration on research security and the protection of sensitive technologies.

Artificial Intelligence: Joint initiatives in machine learning, including applications in healthcare, cybersecurity, and autonomous systems. Joint initiatives include development of human capital through the implementation of joint training and skills-development programs, and through the establishment of joint platforms for basic and applied research.

Space: Continue to enhance collaboration in space through the Artemis Accords and space science.

Semiconductors: Expansion of existing research-related chip initiatives involving technology companies from both nations.

Robotics: Launch bilateral robotics development to accelerate automation technologies and strengthen resilience through innovation.

Material Sciences: Research into next-generation materials essential for high-tech applications.

New Energy Sources: Collaborative research projects in efficient and advanced energy technologies, including battery storage, grid optimization, and other cutting-edge energy systems. Pax Silica Node: The integration of Israel's research and technological ecosystem as a secure“Pax Silica node” to advance the objectives of this framework.

Implementation and Governance

To ensure the success of this initiative, the Joint Economic Development Group will serve as the primary steering committee to provide strategic direction on the implementation of these areas of cooperation.

This Strategic Framework reflects the conviction that the U.S.-Israel strategic partnership substantially contributes to the economic wealth and security of both nations. This statement is an expression of intent and does not create legally binding rights or obligations under domestic or international law. Any cooperation under this strategic partnership is intended to take place within the applicable national legislation and international obligations and agreements. Nothing in this statement commits the participants to the expenditure of funds. To the extent that legislative changes are required to implement parts of this statement, advancement will be subjected to the completion of domestic legal procedures.

