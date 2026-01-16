403
Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Banco Inter, S.A.
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by Banco Inter, S.A., of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, to establish a state-licensed branch in Miami, Florida.
