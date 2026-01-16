8 Car Features That Quietly Raise Your Insurance Rates

MENAFN - Clever Dude) Not every new car feature is great. Certain upgrades can raise your insurance rates, whether you've been in an accident or not. Newer tech and luxury upgrades can bump your rates higher without you even realizing it. When you get insurance, the company is factoring in a number of things, including repair costs, theft risk, and how often the features of your vehicle lead to claims. So, is your car actually costing you more? Here are eight common features that could be inflating your insurance bill.

1. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking are designed to reduce accidents, but they also raise repair costs. When these systems are damaged in a crash, even a minor fender bender can cost thousands to fix. Sensors embedded in bumpers and windshields require specialized calibration, which drives up labor charges. Insurers know this and often charge higher premiums to offset potential payouts. While ADAS can reduce accident frequency, the cost of fixing them is what insurers are pricing in.

2. Panoramic Sunroofs

Panoramic sunroofs are a popular luxury upgrade, but they come with hidden risks. These large glass panels are more prone to cracking, leaking, or shattering, especially in extreme weather. Replacing one can cost upwards of $1,000, and that doesn't include potential water damage to the interior. Insurance companies factor in these risks when calculating comprehensive coverage. If your car has a panoramic roof, expect a slight bump in your premium.

3. Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start

Convenient? Absolutely. But keyless entry systems are increasingly targeted by thieves using relay attacks to unlock and start vehicles without a physical key. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, high-tech thefts involving keyless systems have surged in recent years. Cars with these features are more likely to be stolen, which raises their risk profile. Insurers respond by increasing comprehensive premiums for vehicles with keyless ignition.

4. Custom Wheels and Body Kits

Aftermarket modifications like oversized rims, spoilers, or body kits can make your ride stand out, but they also make it more expensive to insure. These upgrades often aren't covered under standard policies unless you declare them, which can lead to higher premiums. They also increase the cost of repairs and may attract unwanted attention from thieves. Even if you install them yourself, insurers consider them a risk factor. Always notify your provider about customizations to avoid denied claims later.

5. High-Performance Engines

Turbocharged engines and sport trims may be fun to drive, but they're also associated with higher accident rates. Insurers use data that links engine power to speeding violations and crash frequency. A V8 or turbocharged four-cylinder might push your car into a higher risk category. Even if you're a safe driver, the engine alone can raise your base rate. If you're shopping for a new car, consider whether the performance boost is worth the insurance hike.

6. Infotainment and Touchscreen Systems

Large touchscreens and complex infotainment systems are now standard in many vehicles, but they can be a distraction. Studies show that drivers take their eyes off the road longer when using touchscreens compared to physical knobs. This increases the likelihood of accidents, especially rear-end collisions. Insurers are beginning to factor in the presence of large infotainment systems when assessing risk. If your car has a 12-inch screen and voice-activated controls, it might be costing you more than you think.

7. Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries

Electric vehicles are surging in popularity, but their batteries are expensive to repair or replace. A minor collision that damages the battery pack can result in a total loss, even if the rest of the car is intact. This drives up comprehensive and collision premiums for EVs, especially newer models. Some insurers are also adjusting rates based on the availability of certified EV repair shops. If you're considering an EV, factor in the long-term insurance costs alongside fuel savings.

8. Built-In Navigation and Theft Recovery Systems

Ironically, features meant to protect your car, like GPS tracking and theft recovery, can sometimes raise your rates. Why? Because they're often bundled with luxury trims that cost more to repair or replace. Additionally, thieves have learned how to disable or bypass these systems, reducing their effectiveness. Insurers may still offer discounts for anti-theft tech, but the overall cost of the vehicle often outweighs the savings.

The Hidden Cost of Convenience

As cars get smarter, insurance companies are getting smarter too. They're analyzing every feature, from your engine to your entertainment system, to assess risk and repair costs. While many of these upgrades offer comfort and safety, they can quietly inflate your premiums. Before buying your next car (or renewing your policy), take a closer look at what's under the hood and behind the dashboard. A little awareness now can save you hundreds later.

