Check Your Change: The 1990 Penny That Could Be Worth Over $5,000
This isn't about just any 1990 penny you find in your car cup holder. We are looking for a specific type: the“Proof” penn. Proof coins are special manufacturing runs meant for collectors, sold in sealed sets. They are struck twice to give them a mirror-like background and frosted images.
In 1990, the San Francisco Mint (which produces these proofs) accidentally struck a small batch of pennies without the“S” mint mark. This is a massive quality control failure that became a goldmine for collectors. If you find a 1990 penny with that deep mirror finish but no letter under the date, you have hit the jackpot.Why It Is Worth Thousands
Scarcity drives value. It is estimated that fewer than 200 of these coins made it out of the mint. Because they were sold in sets, many people bought them, put them in a drawer, and forgot about them. They have no idea many examples sell for $6,000–$20,000+ depending on grade
Regular 1990 pennies from Philadelphia also have no mint mark, but they look dull and beaten up from circulation. The key difference is the finish. If it looks like a piece of jewelry-shiny, sharp, and perfect-but is missing the“S,” it is the error coin.Don't Clean It!
If you think you have found one, rule number one is: do not clean it.
Instead, put it in a protective holder immediately. Even a fingerprint can degrade the surface over time. Treat it like the $5,000 asset it is, not like pocket change.The Hunt Is On
Check Your Old Sets. If you inherited a box of old“junk” or coin sets from a relative, go through them tonight. Look specifically for the 1990 sets. This is one of the few modern lottery tickets that you can actually find in your own home.
I want to know: Do you check your change, or is it just clutter to you? Leave a comment if you've ever found a valuable coin!
