7 Junk Items From The 90S That Are Selling For Thousands On Ebay Right Now

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) Go check your attic. Right now. We often look back at the 90s as a simpler time of dial-up internet and Saturday morning cartoons, but the artifacts from that decade are currently fueling a massive collector's boom. You might be sitting on a literal goldmine of plastic and nostalgia. However, not every Beanie Baby is a lottery ticket. The market is driven by specificity, rarity, and condition.

The“Black Diamond” Disney Myth (And Reality)

You have probably heard the rumors that Disney VHS tapes are selling for thousands. Let's clarify: most are worthless. However, specific sealed editions, particularly the “Black Diamond” classics like Beauty and the Beast, can fetch surprising sums if they are in pristine condition and graded. The market is volatile, but serious collectors pay a premium for sealed, high-grade copies of these childhood staples.

The real money, surprisingly, is often in the obscure. While everyone kept their copies of The Lion King, fewer people preserved the limited run promotional items or specific variants. Scarcity drives value, not just popularity.

Polly Pocket and the Power of Completeness

Those tiny, choking-hazard dolls are commanding massive prices. The pre-Mattel Bluebird sets (produced before 1998) are the ones to watch. Collectors are looking for complete sets with all the original figures and no sun damage. A mint-condition Polly Pocket jewel case set can sell for hundreds, and rare factory-sealed larger playsets are crossing the thousand-dollar mark.

It is a stark reminder that the toys we played with the hardest are now the rarest to find in good condition. If you were the kid who kept everything in the box, your fastidiousness is finally paying off.

Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering

This is the heavyweight category. A First Edition Base Set Charizard is the holy grail, but you don't need the rarest card to make money. Sealed booster boxes and packs from the late 90s are selling for astronomical prices. Even empty boxes and wrappers have value to completionist collectors.

The key here is“Shadowless” cards and specific print runs. The difference between a standard card and a first-edition shadowless card can be the difference between $5 and $5,000. It requires a keen eye, but the payout is real.

Furby: The Creepy Goldmine

The original 1998 Furby was a phenomenon. While a used, dirty Furby might only get you $20, a limited edition, special colorway, or sealed-in-box original can sell for hundreds or even thousands. The“Kid Cuisine” special edition or other tie-ins are particularly sought after. That creepy robot staring from your closet shelf might just pay for your next vacation.

Dust Off Your History

Nostalgia Pays the Bills. Do not throw that box of“junk” away during your next spring cleaning. Take the time to research sold listings on eBay (not just asking prices). The market for 90s nostalgia is peaking right now as millennials reach their peak earning years and look to buy back their childhoods. Your past clutter is someone else's treasure.

I'm curious: What is the one toy from your childhood you wish you had kept? Tell me in the comments below!