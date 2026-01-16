DC Utility Regulator Opens Investigation Into Energy Affordability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) has opened an investigation into ways to mitigate rising energy costs affecting District residents and businesses (Formal Case No. 1186, Order No. 22774 ). Prompted by a petition from the Office of the People's Counsel, this proceeding aims to assess and enhance energy affordability measures to protect ratepayers. The Commission seeks public and stakeholder comments to define the scope, topics, and prospective timeline for the investigative process. Initial comments are due by February 16, 2026, and reply comments are due by March 2, 2026.

"Rising utility costs are increasingly straining household budgets, particularly for low-income and vulnerable ratepayers, driven by factors including increasing energy demand, especially from continued load growth, aging grid infrastructure, and general inflation," said Commission Chairman Emile Thompson. "The key is finding sustainable solutions that address immediate hardship while encouraging investments in infrastructure that can moderate long-term costs while providing consumers with safe and reliable service."

The Commission continues to assist low-income District households with their utility bills through utility discount programs.

