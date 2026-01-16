DC Utility Regulator Opens Investigation Into Energy Affordability
"Rising utility costs are increasingly straining household budgets, particularly for low-income and vulnerable ratepayers, driven by factors including increasing energy demand, especially from continued load growth, aging grid infrastructure, and general inflation," said Commission Chairman Emile Thompson. "The key is finding sustainable solutions that address immediate hardship while encouraging investments in infrastructure that can moderate long-term costs while providing consumers with safe and reliable service."
The Commission continues to assist low-income District households with their utility bills through utility discount programs.
