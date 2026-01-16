No Polarisation In Assam Assembly Polls, Congress Will Ensure 'Full Swing': DKS

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Expressing confidence of victory, Karnataka State Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said in Delhi on Friday that there would be no polarisation in the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.“We will ensure that there is a full swing in Assam,” he underlined. Shivakumar has been appointed as the Assam election observer by the AICC.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with the national leadership held at the residence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of the Assam Congress Legislative Party Debabratha Saikia, Bhupesh Baghel, Bandhu Tirkey and others.

Shivakumar said:“We have received many suggestions. The PCC, the in-charge General Secretary, and other leaders briefed us about the situation on the ground and the work being carried out in Assam. All of us have considerable experience in managing elections. We will work together, and it is certain that we are receiving feedback from the ground indicating that a change is coming.”

He further stated:“The rule in Assam will change and Congress will come to power. A guarantee government will be formed in the state again. There will be no polarisation, and we will deliver a clear message. We will reach out to the people of Assam and convey our programmes.”

“The entire party is united. Discipline is most important. There is enough young blood in the party, and as leaders, all of them are cooperating. This unity must prevail, and that message is clear within the Congress party,” Shivakumar said.

“Our AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have given a clear mandate. We will ensure that there is a full swing in the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports stated that Shivakumar had a brief private interaction with Rahul Gandhi after the meeting and discussed the leadership tussle. However, this information has not been confirmed.

Shivakumar clarified earlier on Friday that the issue of the Chief Minister's post is a matter between him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party high command, and not something to be discussed in public.

Responding to questions from the media after his arrival in Delhi, Shivakumar made the remark when asked whether there had been any discussion with Rahul Gandhi regarding the Karnataka Chief Minister's post.

When asked about the agenda of the meeting with high command leaders in connection with the Assam elections scheduled for the day, he said:“How is it possible to disclose our party's plans? These matters will be discussed only at the party level, not in public. If any information is to be shared, our party's general secretaries are there, and they will do so.”

Replying to a question on whether he would be meeting high command leaders during this visit, Shivakumar said:“I have come to Delhi with the intention of meeting party leaders. Let us see.”

When asked whether he would meet Union Ministers, he said:“There are some important legal issues related to irrigation projects that need to be discussed. Therefore, I will be meeting legal experts as well as Union Ministers.”

Shivakumar will be staying in Delhi and return to Bengaluru on Saturday. His visit has raised speculation amid a leadership tussle in the state. He is hopeful of having a private meeting with Rahul Gandhi over the matter.