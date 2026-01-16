The Death Star On Costco Price Tags: What It Signals

Image source: shutterstock

Shopping at Costco is often described as a treasure hunt, but seasoned members know that it is actually a strategic game of inventory management. While most shoppers look only at the large bold price in the center of the signage, the real information is hidden in the corners. The most notorious symbol in the entire warehouse is a small, seven-pointed asterisk located in the upper right-hand corner of the price tag. Colloquially known among employees and superfans as the“Death Star,” this tiny mark serves as a silent alarm that signals the imminent end of a product's life cycle on the shelf. Understanding what it means can be the difference between stocking up on a favorite item for pennies on the dollar or losing it forever.

The asterisk is Costco's internal code for“Pending Delete.” When you see this star, it indicates that there is no future shipment of this specific item currently scheduled. What you see on the pallet in front of you is the entire remaining supply for that location. Once the last box is sold, the space will be filled with something entirely new. This doesn't necessarily mean the product is discontinued by the manufacturer, but it does mean that Costco has decided to stop carrying this specific SKU for the foreseeable future.

The Death Star becomes most powerful when it appears alongside a price ending in.97. While standard Costco prices end in.99, a price ending in.97 indicates a corporate-mandated clearance markdown. When you see a tag that features both the.97 price and the asterisk, you are looking at the final liquidation of that product. This is the absolute lowest price the item will likely ever reach. Retailers use this combination to clear floor space rapidly for incoming seasonal inventory. If you see this combination on non-perishable goods like laundry detergent or canned food, it is the mathematical signal to fill your cart.

Products receive the asterisk for various reasons, and it is rarely because the product is defective. Most often, it is due to seasonal rotation. Costco operates on a strict seasonal calendar where summer furniture disappears in July to make room for Christmas trees in August. Even popular items get the star simply because their time is up. Other times, a manufacturer might be slightly changing the packaging or size of a product. To Costco's computer system, the“new” box is a completely different item number, so the“old” box gets the Death Star to clear the way for the update.

The psychological impact of the Death Star is urgent. Because Costco inventory turns over so quickly, hesitation is the enemy. A pallet that has the asterisk on Saturday morning might be empty by Sunday afternoon. The rule of thumb for Costco members is simple: if you use it, like it, and see the star, buy it immediately. Do not plan to come back next week, because the spot will likely be occupied by a new brand of pickle or a different model of air fryer.

While the asterisk is the most famous, other price endings tell a similar story. Prices ending in.00 or.88 usually indicate a manager's markdown. These are location-specific discounts applied to the last few units of a display model or a returned item that is still sellable. These deals are even rarer than the Death Star. They are often found on a cart near the back of the store rather than on the main floor.

The next time you are navigating the concrete aisles of the warehouse, take a second to scan the top right corner of the signs. That small black star is the most honest piece of marketing in the building. It is not trying to sell you a deal; it is warning you that the opportunity is vanishing. By learning to spot it, you transform from a passive shopper into a strategic stockpiler. This ensures you never have to pay full price for the replacement item next month.