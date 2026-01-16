Arthur Doren Praises Fan Support, World-Class Facilities Ahead Of Final Leg Of Men's Hockey India League

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (IANS) Vedanta Kalinga Lancers captain Arthur Van Doren expressed optimism and appreciation for the growing stature of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026, highlighting strong local support, the league's international character, and the high-quality venues hosting the tournament.

Speaking at the captains' press conference ahead of the final leg to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Doren said he is hopeful of witnessing a packed and energetic stadium.“We expect a sell-out crowd and as much noise as possible from the fans. Their support makes a big difference to the players on the field,” he said.

Reflecting on his team's campaign so far, the Lancers skipper noted that while the side has performed well, there is still room for improvement.“We have done well, but we believe there is still a margin for progression. Our focus is on fixing the small details and pushing those small percentages in the right direction. If we get those right, it can make a big difference in crucial matches,” he added.

Van Doren, the Belgian Olympian, also praised the Hockey India League for its unique global appeal.“This league is a spectacular and special event for our sport. You get to play alongside and against players from different cultures and backgrounds, which you rarely experience elsewhere. It makes the league truly unique and a valuable addition to the hockey calendar,” he said.

Commending the venues in Odisha, he described the infrastructure as“exceptional.”“The stadiums here are big and impressive, with excellent facilities for fitness, recovery, and overall player welfare. Hosting league matches in such world-class venues adds to the special experience for both players and fans,” Doren noted.

He concluded by expressing hope for a strong finish to the season and thanked the local supporters for their continued encouragement as the tournament heads into its decisive phase.