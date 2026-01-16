Revenue Officers To Hold Mandatory Public Hearings Twice A Week From Jan 19

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 17 (IANS) In a major step towards making revenue administration more people-friendly, efficient and sensitive to public interest, the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms has directed all revenue officers in Bihar to compulsorily remain present in their offices on two working days every week -- Monday and Friday -- to hear public grievances.

The new initiative will come into effect from January 19, 2026.

The directive has been issued by Principal Secretary of the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms C.K. Anil under the Seven Resolves-3 (2025–2030) programme being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The initiative focuses on making governance more citizen-centric, transparent and responsive through innovation and modern administrative practices.

The move follows the launch of the Land Reforms Public Welfare Dialogue initiative by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Revenue and Land Reforms Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The programme began in Patna district and was later conducted in Lakhisarai, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Purnea and Bhagalpur, where citizens directly raised their grievances related to land and revenue matters.

Feedback from these interactions highlighted the need for greater accountability and sensitivity in revenue administration.

According to the instructions issued, respectful and courteous behaviour towards citizens has been made mandatory in all revenue offices.

To ensure transparency and timely redressal, digital record-keeping of all complaints received from citizens has been made compulsory.

This system will enable effective monitoring of grievances and fix accountability at every level.

The directive also assigns a key role to Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates in strengthening revenue administration within their respective jurisdictions.

Their responsibility will be to reduce the hardships faced by citizens in revenue-related processes and contribute to improving their overall quality of life.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the purpose of revenue administration goes beyond the enforcement of rules.

“Our objective is to ensure quick, transparent, and respectful resolution of problems faced by ordinary citizens. Mandatory public hearings on Mondays and Fridays, digital grievance management, and availability of citizen facilities will make the system more accountable,” he said.

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and as part of the Seven Resolves-3 initiative, the government is committed to translating the vision of 'Respect for All – Ease of Living' into reality, ensuring the timely delivery of revenue services and strengthening public trust in the administration.