Sumit Confident Ahead Of Final Leg Of Men's Hockey India League

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (IANS) Hyderabad Toofan captain Sumit expressed confidence and excitement ahead of the final leg of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026, highlighting the team's preparation, the importance of the venue, and the league's role in shaping young talent.

Speaking at the captains' press conference, Sumit said the support from fans has always been a major source of motivation for the players.“It feels really special to play in front of such passionate supporters. The love we receive from the stands gives us extra energy on the field and pushes us to perform better,” he said.

Looking ahead to the crucial matches, Sumit said the team is focused on winning both remaining games to secure qualification for the playoffs.“We are excited and determined. We aim to win our remaining matches and book our place in the next stage,” he added.

On the team's playing style, Sumit pointed out that Hyderabad Toofan are known for their strong counter-attacking game.“We try to make the most of our strengths. Our focus in training has been on improving our field goals, which didn't come as easily at the start of the tournament. We are working hard to convert chances and take the lead early in matches,” he said.

The Hyderabad captain also spoke about the importance of the Hero Hockey India League as a platform for young players.“Many players come from modest backgrounds and face financial challenges. This league gives them a big opportunity. When you perform here, you get noticed and can earn a chance to represent Indian hockey. I myself started playing at a young age, and platforms like this helped me move forward,” he said.

Sumit concluded by encouraging families and communities to support young athletes.“I would urge everyone to encourage sports. With the right support and opportunities, players can achieve their dreams. Thank you so much for the encouragement we receive,” he added.