Jugraj Singh Hails Fan Support, Odisha's Role And Team Focus Ahead Of Final Leg Of Men's Hockey India League

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (IANS) Shrachi Bengal Tigers captain Jugraj Singh expressed confidence and optimism ahead of the final leg of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026, praising the growing fan support across venues and highlighting Odisha's pivotal role in promoting the sport in India.

Speaking at the captains' press conference, Jugraj said it feels“extremely encouraging” to see strong public backing for hockey wherever the teams play.“From Chennai to Ranchi, the support has been tremendous. The atmosphere in the stadiums motivates us to perform better every match,” he said.

Reflecting on the team's performance, the Tigers' skipper acknowledged the importance of maintaining momentum after securing key wins in back-to-back matches.“We are focusing on converting our chances better and working on areas where we can improve, especially in the attacking circle,” he added.

Jugraj also lauded Odisha's contribution to Indian hockey, calling it the hub of major tournaments in the country.“Most of the big tournaments are being hosted in Odisha. The facilities, the grounds, and the passion of the fans here are among the best in India,” he noted.

Highlighting India's recent international success, he referred to the team's strong performances at the Tokyo Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, and the Champions Trophy.“We are confident of carrying this form into the upcoming World Cup as well,” Jugraj said.

Emphasising the importance of the Hockey India League, he said the league plays a crucial role in preparing players for top-level international competition.“Our focus is fully on this league because it helps raise our standards and prepares us to compete against the world's best teams,” he added.

The Shrachi Bengal Tigers captain concluded by thanking the fans for their continued support and expressed hope for another strong showing in the remaining matches of the tournament.