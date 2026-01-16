ALL Accor Unveils The 8 Trends Set To Redefine Experiential Travel In 2026

In a world shaped by economic, social and environmental uncertainty, travellers are increasingly turning to travel as a way to self-regulate. Rather than accumulating things, they are collecting moments - seeking awe, joy and connection as antidotes to stress and instability.



ALL Accor (Accor's booking platform and loyalty programme) has partnered with global trend forecasting agency Globetrender to unveil the findings of its latest report on experiential travel in 2026. Based on an international study analysing the behaviours of thousands of travellers, the report identifies eight key trends - each linked to a distinct“vibe” - reflecting the aspirations of a generation in search of freedom, authenticity and emotional intensity. 25% of travellers would like their online search experience to start with 'mood', underscoring a fundamental shift: travel is no longer defined by geography alone, but by how it makes people feel.

8 TRENDS AND VIBES:

– Vibe: awe– Vibe: joy– Vibe: liberty– Vibe: connection– Vibe: nostalgia– Vibe: serenity– Vibe: surprise– Vibe: prestige

(( The essence of travel is evolving. As people seek deeper meaning and connection, emotions guide their journeys. This report shows Accor's commitment to understanding and shaping these new expectations. With ALL Accor, we are not just responding to these shifts. We are actively leading, leveraging a blend of human insight and strategic use of technology, including AI, to craft unique and deeply personal experiences across our brands that truly resonate with what our guests want to feel. Our focus remains on the guest, enriched by innovation.))

Alix Boulnois, Chief Digital and Tech Officer – Accor

Developed through a hybrid methodology combining foresight analysis, qualitative research and quantitative data - supported by a 2025 consumer survey conducted by Dynata among 4,300 travellers across nine countries (France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Australia, China, India and the United Arab Emirates) - ALL Accor and Globetrender bring the “Vibe Menu” to life, decoding eight emotional states set to reinvent the way people travel in 2026.





Vibe: Awe

When awe brings fans from around the world together.

More than just a holiday, travel becomes the pursuit of a heart-pounding moment - a suspended instant where collective energy and shared passion draw travellers together to feel something extraordinary. A decisive goal cheered by thousands of fans, an iconic concert experienced in perfect unison, an ovation that unites and transcends an entire crowd... 89% of travellers say that live events make travel truly worthwhile. Among the most sought-after experiences, concerts (1), sporting events (2) and music festivals (3) stand out as the primary travel drivers of the Endorphin Economy.

With ALL Accor, these emotions are experienced closer than ever: attending a concert from the secret speakeasy Somewhere Bar by Handwritten Collection at the Accor Arena; feeling the thrill of the Monaco Grand Prix from the balconies of Fairmont Monte Carlo; or staying at Pullman Dubaï Downtown in the one-of-a-kind Roland-Garros-branded rooms during the tournament itself.

Designed as a new way to experience loyalty, ALL Accor places its members at the heart of their passions and everyday lives through a loyalty program granting access to more than 7,000 events each year across over 110 countries. Loyalty is no longer just about accumulating points - it becomes an emotional passport, unlocking access to truly unique experiences.

Emotion: Joy

'Hyper Playgrounds' reflect a deep-rooted need: to escape an everyday life that is hyper-rational, hyper-productive and over-optimised. In a world shaped by performance, screens and constant demands, travellers are seeking spaces where they can truly let go - not through stillness, but through play, surprise and sensory stimulation. 'Hyper Playgrounds' embody a new generation of immersive, multisensory and playful environments designed to delight the senses and spark joy.

On ALL, this need translates into a curated selection of experiences crafted to deliver genuine dopamine hits and reignite the inner child - from interactive museums and escape rooms to immersive art galleries and boldly designed hotel settings. Among them: the opportunity to dine in the sky in Dubai, where a gourmet meal is served on a platform suspended 50 meters above the ground, offering panoramic views over the skyline and marina (18,302 ALL Accor Reward points).

When it comes to playground destinations, Las Vegas stands as a perfect example. Previously absent from the Strip, Accor has recently made its debut with the integration of Treasure Island TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection on accommodation, travellers today are searching for true joy triggers: 31.5% say they are actively seek for hotels with bold or playful design, while 43% are drawn to high-concept restaurants with performative elements.

Vibe: Liberty

Hospitality without compromise.

In the era of remote work and hybrid lifestyles, 'Portable Lifestyles' embody a new form of freedom: the ability to travel without giving up one's routines or reference points. Today, travelling no longer means leaving life behind but taking it with you. In fact, 95% of travellers consider it important of travellers say it is important that they are able to maintain aspects of their usual lifestyle when travelling. Eating habits, work and fitness routines, wellness rituals and even pets have become 'portable', allowing travellers to feel at home anywhere in the world.

On , this freedom takes shape through destinations designed to blend work, social connection and enjoyment. In Budapest, Hossegor and Rome, JO&JOE blurs the boundaries between hotel, coworking space and living hub, while WOJO offers flexible workspaces adapted to the evolving rhythms of nomadic work.

As pets are increasingly considered full members of the family, travelling with them has become an obvious choice rather than a logistical challenge. At Mama Shelter Paris West, dogs enjoy dog-sitting services, bespoke birthday celebrations and treats, while Fairmont's “Very Important Pups” are pampered with personalised menus, custom photo shoots, spa treatments and even boat rides.

Vibe: Connection

Health and healing are becoming collective experiences.

In an era marked by growing loneliness, 84.5% of travellers are seeking deeper, more direct connections with others, while 59% associate wellbeing with moments of shared conviviality. Travellers are swapping solitude for shared rituals, from group saunas and sunrise runs to meditations and summer camps, discovering that restoration feels richer when it's done together.

Around the world, spas and hotels are transforming into true social spaces - places people visit as much to reconnect with others as to recharge. At ALL Accor, this new era of 'Social Wellness' comes to life through destinations where wellbeing becomes a collective experience. Far from the silence of traditional retreats, these spaces and wellness programmes encourage connection: at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa, the 6,000 m2 So SPA features steam rooms, mud baths and shared rituals, with select evenings enhanced by outdoor screenings that transform the pool into an open-air cinema; in Miami, the“Library of Us” pop-up on the beach at Faena Miami Beach, held last December, invited guests to read and exchange ideas around a floating seaside library conceived by artist Es Devlin; while at Cures Marines Trouville Hotel Thalasso & Spa - MGallery, group Nordic walking sessions, guided breathing and collective meditation offer moments of genuine sharing, where wellbeing and connection - to oneself and to others - are fully experienced.

Emotion: Nostalgia

As digital saturation and ephemeral content blur our moments of true presence, 87% of travellers feel nostalgic for a time when life seemed more real, simpler and less digital, while 64.5% admit to often feeling overwhelmed by smartphones, notifications, constant photo-taking and social media sharing. Rather than submitting to this constant race for immediacy and visibility, travellers are now seeking tangible experiences, places rich in history and immersive atmospheres that rekindle memory and reconnect them with the simple pleasures of the past.

In New York, The Plaza Hotel allows guests to relive an iconic moment of cinema with its famous 16-scoop sundae made legendary by Home Alone 2 - a true 1990s icon. Across the Atlantic, The Savoy in London, the first fully electrified hotel in the United Kingdom, offers a genuine journey through time: crystal chandeliers, polished wood and checkerboard floors immerse visitors in the splendour of the Belle Époque, while recalling the iconic figures who once stayed there, from Marilyn Monroe to Winston Churchill.

In this way, 'Memory Lanes' offer a nostalgic interlude where travel is not about escaping the present, but about rediscovering the authenticity of memories that time has not erased.

Vibe: Serenity

As seasons become increasingly unpredictable, 59% of travelers report feeling disconnected from natural rhythms, and 69% have planned a trip specifically to experience a seasonal natural phenomenon (cherry blossom, autumn foliage, wildflower blooms, the Northern Lights, harvest season, wildlife migrations...). In this context, 'Earth Syncing' embodies the desire to slow down, refocus, and reconnect with the Earth's pulse, offering a rare sense of serenity in an otherwise hyperactive daily life.

At ALL Accor, this serenity is expressed through experiences that foster a reconnection with nature and oneself. Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies and within one of the largest star reserves in the world, offers open-air symphonic concerts - between mountains and lakes - as well as meditation sessions designed as true celestial performances, sometimes revealing the Milky Way and the northern lights.

In France, two other hotels available on invite guests to reconnect with nature: The Royal Monceau Raffles Paris, through painting workshops on the lawns of Parc Monceau, and Abbaye des Vaux de Cernay, where monastic life comes alive for a moment: collecting eggs on the farm, rowing on the pond, and wandering through ancient cloisters and forests... inviting travelers to slow down, embrace the moment, and let themselves be carried by the gentle rhythm of nature.

Vibe: Surprise

As social media fatigue sets in, travellers are yearning to rediscover what algorithms have gradually erased: surprise. In a world where every restaurant is geotagged and every moment anticipated, ultra-planned trips leave little room for the unexpected. The result: 63.5% of travelers now avoid destinations considered too exposed or“overhyped,” while 82% prefer seeking advice from locals or people they meet along the way.

This quest for authenticity gives rise to 'Unfiltered Journeys': trips lived without filters, where joy emerges from a spontaneous detour, a chance encounter, or a place discovered by accident. Far from rejecting digital tools, travelers use them to streamline logistics - entrusting planning to AI - to free up time and mental space for what truly matters: feeling, exploring, and allowing themselves to be surprised. Alix Boulnois, Chief Digital and Tech Officer at Accor, says:“In a world where authentic connection is key, Accor embraces technology, particularly AI, as a powerful force for genuine hospitality. We leverage this intelligence to remove friction and create essential space, enabling guests to immerse in meaningful real-life moments, and empowering our teams to foster deeper, human-led interactions. This strategic blend of digital and hospitality ensures every touchpoint truly enhances the journey, making travel more intuitive, enriching, and personal than ever before.”

Vibe: Prestige

Rewards as passports to the extraordinary

For decades, loyalty programmes were synonymous with free flights, room upgrades and the occasional complimentary breakfast. Today, it goes beyond simple rewards to become a key to rare moments, usually inaccessible places, and experiences that offer as much prestige as lasting memories. 72% of travelers place access to unique or unforgettable experiences at the heart of what they value most in loyalty programs, and one in three members uses their points to live something exceptional - experiences that deliver a true sense of belonging and prestige.

At ALL Accor, this vision comes to life through 'Limitless Experiences', where points open doors to locations and events that are usually out of reach. In Paris, La Suite Novotel by (in partnership with Paris-Saint-Germain soccer team), located above the Parc des Princes pitch, transforms a PSG match into a fully immersive experience: sleep at the heart of the stadium, feel the intensity of the game from your bed, enjoy butler service and backstage access... a “money can't buy” experience reserved for members only, accessible only through points auctions or contests, now one of the most coveted experiences in the sports world.

For younger fans, the PSG 'Escort Kids' experience takes immersion to the next level: children walk onto the field hand-in-hand with their favorite players. This approach goes far beyond football, giving members privileged access behind the scenes of music, lifestyle, and sports: backstage passes at concerts, meetings with artists, exclusive experiences at Roland-Garros, and for a lucky few, the thrill of stepping onto the legendary Philippe-Chatrier court to play alongside champions. Meanwhile, in Rio, points open the doors to the most prestigious lounges at the Sambadrome, offering a unique immersion in the heart of Carnival.

“At ALL Accor, we believe travel is more than moving between places. The true value comes from feeling moved – having your emotions stirred and passions roused... Because the future of travel is not about what you see, but how deeply you feel.”

Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty and E-Commerce Officer at Accor





