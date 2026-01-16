Kerala Delegation To Visit Davos To Attract Global Investments

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (IANS) Kerala will step onto the global investment stage at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23 with a high-level official delegation led by the State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, as the state looks to convert its recent policy reforms and investment momentum into concrete global partnerships.

The six-member delegation includes Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) A.P.M. Mohammed Haneesh, senior officials from key departments, and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) Managing Director P. Vishnuraj.

The team will engage with global investors, industry leaders and policymakers to position Kerala as a preferred destination for "responsible investment and responsible industry".

Kerala has been allotted exclusive space at the India Pavilion at Davos, providing a platform to showcase its industrial policy transformation, high-tech ambitions and ESG-centric development model.

The outreach aligns with the WEF 2026 theme, "A Spirit of Dialogue", with the state highlighting its shift towards knowledge-based, Industry 4.0-compliant sectors.

Officials said the delegation would emphasise Kerala's transition to high-value, non-polluting industries such as artificial intelligence, space technology, life sciences and advanced manufacturing.

Focus areas at Davos will include the knowledge economy, environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance, and modern technology-driven enterprises.

Kerala's investment pitch rests on a combination of policy stability, digital literacy, plug-and-play infrastructure, and high quality of life.

The state topped the National Ease of Doing Business rankings in 2024 and has identified 22 priority sectors, ranging from aerospace and defence, EVs, graphene and nanotechnology to renewable energy, logistics, tourism and 3D-printing.

A key differentiator being highlighted at Davos is Kerala's polycentric development model.

With urban-grade infrastructure, K-FON high-speed internet and digital services available across the state, investors can avoid high city-centre costs while accessing a uniform market and skilled talent pool.

With more than 90 per cent of the population projected to live in urbanised clusters by 2035, Kerala is pitching itself as a "lighthouse" for sustainable, climate-smart industrialisation, where economic growth and ecological sensitivity move in tandem.