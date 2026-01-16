403
Carney Says Relations with China More Predictable Than US
(MENAFN) Recent progress in Canada’s relationship with Beijing has demonstrated that China has become “more predictable” than the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Friday following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, Carney addressed efforts to strengthen relations with the world’s second-largest economy at a time when the United States has imposed tariffs affecting global trade.
Reflecting on discussions held over recent months with senior Chinese officials, including President Xi and Premier Li Qiang, Carney said both sides had focused extensively on defining the boundaries of the relationship.
He explained that these talks covered areas of cooperation, points of disagreement, and differing views on political and economic systems.
Carney emphasized that acknowledging and respecting these differences, while maintaining open, direct, and consistent dialogue, helps create a relationship that is both more stable and more effective.
Despite this assessment, the prime minister stressed that Canada’s relationship with the United States remains far more complex and deeply rooted.
He described ties with Washington as broader and more multifaceted than those with Beijing.
However, when asked whether China could now be seen as a more predictable or reliable partner than the US, Carney said that recent developments supported that view.
He noted that Canada’s engagement with China in recent months has produced clearer outcomes and greater certainty.
Carney’s visit to China—the first by a Canadian prime minister in eight years—underscored Ottawa’s intention to diversify its economic and diplomatic partnerships and reduce its dependence on the United States as its main trading partner.
