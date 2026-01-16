Mithun Chakraborty Breaks Down As Sons Surprise Him, Celebrate His 50 Glorious Years In Bollywood

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 16 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will be seen turning emotional as legendary icon Mithun Chakraborty receives a heartfelt surprise from his sons, Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Ushmey Chakraborty, on the Idol stage.

Celebrating 50 glorious years of Mithun Da in the film industry, the moment turned into a deeply personal tribute that moved everyone present.

Sharing rare memories about his father, Ushmey opened up about growing up around film sets and witnessing Mithun Da's relentless dedication to his craft.

He spoke about how, even in childhood, they could only see their father on sets, recalling the 90s when Mithun Da was one of the biggest superstars, often shooting four shifts in a single day.

Ushmey reflected on how surreal it feels to see his father complete five decades in cinema in 2025.

Ushmey spoke about his father and said,

“Today, I have come to his set, and even in my childhood, we could only see him on sets. He was one of the biggest superstars of the 80s and 90s. He used to work four shifts in a single day. And today, in 2026, this man has completed 50 years in the film industry. My first film was Bad Boy.”

He added,“During its promotions, we went to Kolkata. We also visited his first home, the place where he was born. I couldn't tolerate the stench of the street for more than 30 seconds because I am the son of a very big superstar.

When I entered the house, I asked people about their memories of him. They took me to a window and said, 'At night, it used to feel so claustrophobic that you couldn't see a single star in the sky. And from that very house emerged one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, Mithun Da.”

Overwhelmed by his son's words, Mithun Da grew visibly emotional as the two embraced on stage. Judge and superstar singer Shreya Ghoshal was seen wiping away tears, touched by the story and the bond shared.

Host Aditya Narayan asked everyone to dance to the song“Julie Julie” as Mithun Da, along with his sons, joined Shreya Ghoshal for a celebratory dance to the iconic“Julie Julie.”