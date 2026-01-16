Sunny Deol Enjoys A Woodfire Pizza Night In Chilly Night, Thanks Fans For Love On Border 2 Trailer

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Bollywood star Sunny Deol was seen enjoying a woodfire pizza in the chilly weather.

The actor was seen draped in a shawl as he looked grappled with cold.

The actor was seen thanking his fans for showering love on the trailer of his upcoming movie Border 2.

He said,“All of you who loved and applauded the trailer of Border 2, I am extremely thankful to each one of you.”

On January 23, the actor had decided to spend some time with the country's Indian Army officers as he paid a visit to INS Vikrant.

Sunny had taken to his social media account to post a selfie with the Indian Navy officers.

The 'Gadar' actor was seen wearing a green shirt paired with dark green trousers and a black turban. Expressing his love for the motherland, Sunny had written in his caption, "Hindustan Meri Jaan...Meri Aan...Meri Shaan...Hindustan. Pride. Honour. Bravery! #INSVikrant #IndianNavy. (sic)"

During the recent song launch of "Ghar Kab Aaoge" from "Border 2", Sunny revealed that he agreed to do "Border" because of his father, legendary actor Dharmendra.

Addressing the media present,“I did 'Border' because when I saw my father's film 'Haqeeqat'. I liked it a lot. I was very young then. When I became an actor, I decided that I would also do a film like my father”.

Along with Sunny Deol, the sequel will also star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty as the primary cast.

Talking about "Border 2", the movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in collaboration with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film is slated to be out in the theatres on January 23, 2026.