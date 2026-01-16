Mahayuti's Big Win: Mumbai's Next Mayor Will Be Ours, Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde

MENAFN - IANS) Thane, Jan 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde on Friday announced that the Shiv Sena-BJP Mahayuti alliance is on the verge of a majority in the state's municipal elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Shinde expressed firm confidence that Mahayuti mayors will be installed across several municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Shinde highlighted that the alliance has made significant inroads across Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). He confirmed that Shiv Sena has secured a clear majority in Thane, and the Mahayuti is very close to the magic figure in Mumbai.

"The Mahayuti will definitely have its Mayor in Mumbai. We are inches away from a full majority and will form the government in various parts of the state," Shinde stated.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, the Deputy CM remarked that despite attempts to use emotional appeals and corruption allegations as campaign tools, the voters prioritised growth.

"Mumbaikars and voters across the state have chosen development over emotional politics. Those who opposed progress have been rejected. The public has accepted 'Development' as the only true brand," Shinde asserted.

He noted that while the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction contested over 150 seats and won approximately 60, the overall mandate remains firmly with the Mahayuti's development agenda.

Shinde emphasised that a "Triple Engine" government-led by PM Narendra Modi at the Centre, CM Devendra Fadnavis in the State, and Mahayuti in the BMC-will be immensely beneficial for Mumbai. He revealed special plans to ensure Mumbai contributes significantly to India's goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy, with an aim to transform it into a world-class international city.

He said major Mumbai roads will be concretised by May next year to ensure a pothole-free city. Seven new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are being built to make Mumbai pollution-free. There is rapid progress on Metro lines 2 and 3; implementation of Pod Taxis as a new transport mode.

Projects like the Thane-Saket-Gaimukh-Frontran route, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, and the Borivali Tunnel are set to decongest the city.

Shinde reiterated that the alliance is focused on healthcare, sanitation, and redevelopment. He highlighted the upgrading of 'Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana' clinics and the acceleration of redevelopment for dilapidated buildings and slums.

"Our goal isn't just the Mayor's chair; it's to change the lives of Mumbaikars. We want those who moved out of Mumbai to be able to return," he said. He also extended special thanks to the "Ladki Bahin" (beloved sisters) for their significant contribution to the election results.