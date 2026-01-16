Toll Brothers Announces New Homes In The Mariposa At Everrange Community Now Available In Jacksonville, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toll Brothers introduces luxury single-family homes in the highly anticipated EverRange master plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it is offering new homes in Mariposa at EverRange, a new luxury home community in Jacksonville, Florida. Toll Brothers will offer four thoughtfully designed single-family home designs in this exclusive community within the highly anticipated EverRange master plan.

Toll Brothers homes in Mariposa at EverRange feature single-story and two-story homes ranging from 2,105 to 2,899+ square feet. These homes offer 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2 to 4 bathrooms, with options for flex rooms, lofts, and first-floor primary bedrooms. Home shoppers can choose from desirable 50-foot-wide home sites with preserve and water views. Homes are priced from the mid-$500,000s.









Residents of Mariposa at EverRange will enjoy a vibrant lifestyle with planned resort-style amenities, resort-style pool, outdoor gathering space, splash pad, playground, pickleball courts, dog parks, fitness center and multi-purpose trails. This charming golf cart-friendly community is conveniently located between Nocatee and eTown, offering proximity to premier shopping, dining, beaches, golf, healthcare, and major commuter routes.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Mariposa at EverRange provides the perfect combination of luxury living, thoughtfully designed homes, and access to exceptional amenities," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "We are thrilled to offer Toll Brothers homes in this exciting new community in the Jacksonville area and we invite home shoppers to explore the opportunities available."

For more information on Mariposa at EverRange, or to schedule an appointment, call 844-871-7466 or visit.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

