Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Projected To Reach US$ 46.62 Billion By 2035, Supported By Defense Procurement Programs Says Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market shows strong growth maturity, driven by defense contracts and advancing AI autonomy. Core subsystems operate at high technology readiness levels, though full-system integration faces challenges from costs and complexity.

Chicago, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unmanned underwater vehicles market was valued at US$ 5.49 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach US$ 46.62 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 23.85% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

Unmanned underwater vehicles have stormed into growth maturity, unshackling navies and explorers from the chains of manned missions. Defense contracts propel this surge, transforming UUVs into stealthy decoys that mimic enemy subs, baffling torpedoes while slashing training costs sky-high. Meanwhile, AI autonomy cracks open deep-sea frontiers, where heterogeneous swarms conquer vast 3D volumes that tethered rivals can only dream of-mapping thermoclines and plumes with surgical speed. Pain points like acoustic bottlenecks and surface tethers? Obliterated by edge computing brains crunching sonar live, filtering noise for instant intel.

Request Sample PDF Copy:

Yet challenges linger in the abyss across the unmanned underwater vehicles market: full-system integration wrestles high costs and brutal pressure, holding back seamless swarm scalability. Hardware headaches-sealed heat traps and noisy props-yield to silent rim-driven thrusters and gigabit optical dumps, fueling the blue economy's mineral hunt. Defense's covert edge shines in littoral prep, loitering seabed spies cueing strikes undetected. This maturing arena blends breakthrough autonomy with persistent hurdles, priming UUVs to redefine maritime power without risking a single sailor.

Key Findings



Based on the type, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) commands a dominant market share of 62.13% in the market.

By component, hardware systems is holding the highest share of 59.06%.

By application, defense sector accounts for the largest share of 39.15%. North America, a longstanding frontrunner in the Unmanned underwater vehicles market, commands a substantial market share of over 38.70%.

Autonomous Architectures Securing 62.13% Market Share Through Deep Sea Resource Exploration and Swarm Scalability

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) command a dominant market position in the unmanned underwater vehicles market as the backbone of the expanding deep-sea economy and multi-agent operations. Free from the constraints of tether drag and surface tethers that hobble rival systems, AUVs excel in "heterogeneous swarms." Here, vehicles of diverse sizes exchange acoustic signals to sweep expansive 3D ocean volumes at once. This approach transforms oceanographic surveys, enabling institutes and firms to chart thermoclines and chemical plumes with unmatched speed and detail that lone vessels simply can't match. Operators now favor these coordinated fleets, where compact, low-maintenance units team up to build live environmental maps-scaling value exponentially without proportional cost hikes.

That edge sharpens further in the global unmanned underwater vehicles market for abyssal minerals. Only AUVs rated beyond 4,000 meters deliver the precision needed to scout polymetallic nodule fields for future extraction. Gliding via buoyancy engines over rugged seabeds, they generate pinpoint photogrammetry vital for environmental reviews in contested waters. With electric vehicle supply chains demanding secure critical minerals, investors pour funds into these deep-rated platforms. By unlocking humanity's remotest ocean depths risk-free, AUVs anchor both discovery and the blue economy's strategic mapping for years ahead.​

Hardware Component Dominance of 59.06% Share Fueled by Edge Computing Modules and Silent Propulsion Units in Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market

Hardware claims the lion's share of market value as UUVs morph from mere sensors into onboard powerhouses. Capital flows heavily to edge computing gear like low-power GPUs and FPGAs, fueling real-time Automatic Target Recognition (ATR). These process sonar feeds instantly, filtering noise and beaming only high-value threat or anomaly intel. Such "edge" smarts slash dependence on sluggish acoustic links, though it demands pricy, pressure-proof electronics that handle sealed heat buildup.

Propulsion upgrades amplify this shift, chasing acoustic silence. Rim-Driven Thrusters (RDTs) and magnetic gears ditch noisy shafts and boxes, slashing vibration for defense and wildlife ops. Optical modems surge too, dumping gigabit data bursts to docks in seconds sans surfacing. This fusion of quiet drive, swift comms, and sharp processing locks hardware as the UUV market's costliest pillar.​

Defense Sector Controlling 39.15% Market Share via ASW Decoy Strategies and Covert Battlespace Preparation

Defense steers the applications of the unmanned underwater vehicles market by retooling Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and assaults with UUVs. Navies snap up AUVs as cheap acoustic decoys and trainers, aping enemy sub signatures, wakes, and moves. This spares pricey manned boats for drills while baffling foes' torpedoes in battle, inflating apparent fleet might on a budget.

REA missions before beachheads cement the lead. AUVs slip into foe littorals to map bottoms, spot hurdles, and gauge currents undetected. This preps strikes surgically. "Distributed lethality" adds loitering UUVs that lurk seabed weeks, cueing intel on gaps. Prioritizing stealth and EW over basic watch, these fetch premium prices, fueling defense supremacy.

Surging Geopolitical Tensions and Commercial Needs Propel Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market

The global landscape for subsea operations is undergoing a seismic shift. Geopolitical instability, particularly the rise of asymmetric maritime warfare, has created an urgent defense requirement for low-cost, long-endurance autonomous assets. Nations are rapidly accelerating procurement to gain undersea dominance and protect strategic interests. A parallel surge in demand stems from the commercial sector, where the expansion of offshore energy and the critical need to secure subsea communications cables drive innovation.

Consequently, operators are aggressively replacing costly manned vessel missions with autonomous solutions. These advanced platforms significantly reduce operational expenditures, minimize human risk in hazardous environments, and lower carbon footprints. The convergence of these powerful defense and commercial drivers is fueling exponential growth and investment, defining a new era for the Unmanned underwater vehicles market. Stakeholders are witnessing a pivotal moment where technological readiness meets undeniable strategic and economic necessity.

Key Players Secure Landmark Contracts and Scale Production in Defense Segment

The defense sector is a hotbed of activity, with major players securing transformative contracts. Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) solidified its leadership with the Lionfish Small UUV program, which holds a ceiling value of USD 347 million. An initial order for 9 units is just the beginning, with a potential procurement of up to 200 vehicles planned. Furthermore, Japan placed a 2025 order for more than 12 Remus 300 units. HII's new Remus 620 boasts a remarkable 110-hour battery life and a 275-nautical-mile mission range.

In parallel, Anduril Industries is disrupting the Unmanned underwater vehicles market with aggressive scaling. The company secured a USD 18.6 million contract for its Dive-LD vehicle, which has a unit price of approximately USD 2.5 million. To meet demand, Anduril is building a new 100,000 to 150,000 square foot factory with a target capacity of 200 units per year. Its co-developed Ghost Shark XL-AUV, a program valued at USD 140 million (AUD), saw 3 prototypes delivered in 2024. The platform measures approximately 12 meters in length.

Boeing and Kongsberg Set New Benchmarks for Extra-Large and Endurance Platforms

The scale of ambition in the unmanned underwater vehicles market is growing, literally. Boeing's Orca Extra Large UUV (XLUUV) program is a prime example, with its second unit delivery scheduled for early 2025. This formidable vehicle is 26 meters long, displaces roughly 85 tons, and features an 8-ton payload capacity. Its staggering operational range of 6,500 nautical miles underscores its strategic value, prompting the US Navy to plan for 5 additional prototype units.

Meanwhile, Kongsberg Maritime dominates the long-endurance commercial-defense crossover segment. Its Hugin Endurance AUV is engineered for extreme environments, rated for depths of 6,000 meters and boasting an autonomous mission endurance of 15 days. In September 2024, it completed a mission with a navigation error of just 0.02%. The 11-meter, 8,000-kilogram vehicle can travel 1,200 nautical miles, setting a new standard for persistent subsea presence.

Governments Allocate Billions to Secure Critical Subsea Infrastructure and Counter Threats

National security imperatives are translating into significant budgetary commitments for the Unmanned underwater vehicles market. The US Navy's FY2025 budget request allocated a specific USD 191.5 million for its UUV Family of Systems, part of a total USD 257.6 billion budget. Underscoring this focus, General Dynamics received a USD 72.8 million contract to retrofit 10 Knifefish UUVs to the advanced Block 1 configuration for enhanced mine countermeasures.

This trend is global. In October 2024, Exail was selected to supply the French Navy with a new AUV capable of reaching 6,000-meter depths for critical seabed warfare missions. Likewise, the UK's Project Cetus XLUUV, delivered in the 2024-2025 window, represents a strategic investment of £15.4 million. The 17-tonne platform is ingeniously designed to fit inside a standard 40-foot shipping container, ensuring rapid global deployment capabilities to protect national interests.

Commercial Offshore Energy Sector Experiences a Revolution in Inspection Economics

The commercial segment of the Unmanned underwater vehicles market is driven by compelling economics. Kawasaki's SPICE AUV, now operational for inspections, can survey 20 kilometers of pipeline in a single dive at a speed of 4 knots, dramatically improving efficiency. This shift to autonomous platforms delivers quantifiable financial benefits. Advanced Navigation's Hydrus micro-AUV, for instance, claims to reduce survey costs by an astounding 75% compared to traditional manned operations.

Accessibility is also improving, expanding the market to smaller operators. The Hydrus vehicle is priced at approximately USD 55,000, lowering the barrier to entry for acquiring advanced subsea inspection technology. This democratization of capability allows a broader range of companies to leverage autonomous systems for asset integrity management, creating new efficiencies and revenue streams across the offshore energy industry.

Radical Technological Leaps in Power Systems Unlock Unprecedented Mission Endurance

The operational envelopes of unmanned underwater vehicles market expanded dramatically in 2024, thanks to breakthroughs in power and endurance. Cellula Robotics' Solus-XR XLUUV completed sea trials showcasing a monumental range of 5,000 kilometers and a mission endurance of 45 days. Such persistence is enabled by advanced power systems and a significant payload capacity, with 2 payload bays each offering 2,500 liters of volume.

Even smaller platforms are seeing significant gains. The RTsys Comet-300 AUV, marketed actively in 2024, offers a solid 20 hours of endurance on a single battery charge. These advancements are transforming mission possibilities, enabling long-term, uncrewed deployments for scientific research, environmental monitoring, and persistent surveillance, fundamentally altering the calculus of subsea operations.

The Paradigm Shifts from Hardware Sales to Integrated Data-as-a-Service Models

A profound business model transformation is underway within the Unmanned underwater vehicles market. Companies are no longer just selling platforms; they are selling actionable intelligence. Terradepth exemplified this shift with the November 2024 launch of its "Absolute Ocean" platform, which delivers processed data to decision-makers within 24 hours-a process that traditionally took weeks. Early adopters of this model have already reported a 20% revenue increase.

This data-centric approach is gaining traction across the industry. Nauticus Robotics completed its "Aquanaut Mark 2" evaluation for a supermajor oil and gas client in December 2024, proving the value of its autonomous data acquisition and intervention services. This evolution from hardware provider to data partner creates stickier customer relationships and higher-margin revenue streams for innovative companies.

Industry Leaders Fortify Manufacturing and Supply Chains to Meet Surging Demand

To capitalize on unprecedented demand, key players in the unmanned underwater vehicles market are making substantial investments in infrastructure. In August 2024, Teledyne Gavia doubled the size of its manufacturing facility in Iceland to ramp up production. Similarly, Ocean Infinity is on track to complete the construction of its massive 14-vessel "Armada" fleet by December 2025. These 86-meter class robotic vessels are designed as motherships for deploying multiple UUVs, representing a step-change in operational scale.

This expansion is also creating high-value jobs and regional technology hubs. Anduril's Rhode Island factory expansion is projected to create over 100 new jobs by 2025, bolstering the local economy and building a skilled workforce. These strategic investments in physical assets and human capital are essential to ensuring the unmanned underwater vehicles market can meet its explosive growth trajectory.

Advanced Autonomy and Sensor Payloads Enable New Strategic and Commercial Applications

The capabilities of modern UUVs are evolving beyond single-unit missions. Swarming technology is becoming a reality, with the CARMA project integrating key technologies in 2024 for a future demonstrator. RTsys's Comet-300 can already operate in swarms of up to 10 vehicles. Such collaborative autonomy is supported by platforms like General Dynamics' Bluefin-12, which offers a 4,000 cubic centimeter payload volume for advanced communication modules, and Advanced Navigation's Hydrus, which uses 7 hubless thrusters for precise swarm maneuvering.

These advancements are opening new frontiers, including deep-sea mining in the unmanned underwater vehicles market. Saab's Sabertooth, rated for 3,000 meters, secured a SEK 620 million order from PXGEO for over 20 vehicles to replace manned operations. Payloads are also advancing, with the Voyis Discovery Stereo camera offering 8.1-megapixel resolution and 4K video at 60 frames per second for unparalleled seabed detail. From the UK's Project Cetus, with its 1,000-mile independent range, to the Hugin Superior, capable of mapping 108 square kilometers per day, the unmanned underwater vehicles market is delivering truly strategic capabilities.

Need a Customized Version? Request It Now:

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Major Players:



Andrews Survey

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems Plc

BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o.

Boston Engineering Corporation

DOF Subsea AS

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Helix Energy Solutions

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oceaneering International Inc.

Saab AB

TechnipFMC plc Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Type



Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)



Observation Vehicle



Light Work Class Vehicle



Medium Work Class Vehicle



Heavy Work Class Vehicle

Towed and Bottom-Crawling Vehicle

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)



Small AUVs



Medium AUVs

Large AUVs Hybrid Underwater Vehicle (HUV)

By Component



Hardware System



Imaging System



Sensors and Automation Systems



Steering and Positioning



Navigation System



Energy and Propulsion

Others

Software System Operation and Service

By Application/End Use



Oil & Gas



Pipeline Inspection



Welding

Others

Defense

Renewables

Oceanography

Environmental Protection & Monitoring Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

Want Clarity on Report Coverage? Schedule a Quick Demo Call:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Astute AnalyticaPhone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)For Sales Enquiries:Website:Follow us on:

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries:... Website: