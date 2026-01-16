Environmental Products Group Marks 25 Years Of Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Environmental Products Group (EPG), a trusted leader in infrastructure and municipal maintenance equipment, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since its founding in 2001, EPG has remained dedicated to enhancing the customer experience by listening to their needs and delivering innovative solutions across the Eastern United States and beyond.

For 25 years, EPG has built lasting relationships by providing industry-leading equipment solutions, including comprehensive sales, rentals, parts, and service. This unwavering commitment to customer success has fueled its growth and established EPG as one of the most trusted partners in the industry.

Today, EPG continues to expand its reach to better serve its growing client base, offering services across Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, the Caribbean, and its newest markets in North and South Carolina.

Branch Locations:

Alabama: 4297 Riviere Du Chien Rd, Mobile, AL 36693 | P: 251.321.9100Florida: 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, FL 32703 | P: 290 SW 14th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 | P: 325 Westlake Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30336 | P: Carolina: 4600 Trademark Drive, Raleigh, NC 27610 | P: 603a Shepherd Drive, Lockland, OH 45215 | P: 6010 E. Division Street, Lebanon, TN 37090 | P: 2995 Sandbrook Street, Memphis, TN 38116 | P:

EPG's 25th anniversary is not only a celebration of past achievements but also a reaffirmation of its commitment to innovation, customer service, and industry excellence. The company remains dedicated to delivering reliable equipment and exceptional support to ensure essential infrastructure continues to operate seamlessly.

To explore EPG's full directory of equipment available for sale or rent, purchase parts, or schedule service, please visit MyEPG. For sales inquiries, email....