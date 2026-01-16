HRCC Graduation Video 'Your Future Starts Here' Receives Major Award On Behalf Of The Tri-Counties HRCC Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Tri-Counties Workforce Development Boards are pleased to announce that the High Roads Construction Careers (HRCC) graduation video,“Your Future Starts Here,” produced by Consortium Media, has been awarded a Gold Viddy Award, recognizing excellence in video creation, production, and storytelling.

The video celebrates the accomplishments of graduates from the High Road Construction Careers (HRCC) program - a pre-apprenticeship pathway supported and funded by the California Workforce Development Board (CWDB) in coordination with the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA) through annual state fund allocations. HRCC is a three-county program uniting local building and construction trades councils, workforce development boards, educational partners, and community-based organizations across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties to deliver structured training, a standard core curriculum, and direct pathways into state-certified apprenticeships.

“Your Future Starts Here” highlights the inspiring stories of HRCC graduates who have pursued new skills, mentorship, and long-term career opportunities within the construction trades. Their achievements reflect WDBVC's mission to expand equitable workforce access and support residents in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties in building sustainable, high-quality careers.

“We are honored to receive this Gold Viddy Award and proud of our collaboration with Consortium Media,” said Andrea Sanchez, Sr. Workforce Development Program Manager of the Workforce Development Board of Ventura County.“This recognition underscores the impact of the HRCC program and the determination of every graduate whose journey is featured in the video.”

The Viddy Awards, now in their 30th year, are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and are among the video industry's most respected honors. AMCP judges-experienced senior-level professionals-are known for their fairness, accuracy, and commitment to recognizing excellence in creative communication.

To learn more about the HRCC program, please visit . While applications are not currently open, interested individuals are encouraged to stay tuned for future opportunities as new training cycles are announced.

WDBVC extends its appreciation to the HRCC partners, instructors, employers, and graduates whose collaboration made this project possible across the three counties.

About the Ventura County Workforce Development Board

The Ventura County Workforce Development Board (WDBVC) is a dedicated organization that works to connect job seekers with local employers and provides training and resources that support a strong and thriving workforce in Ventura County. The WDBVC collaborates with businesses and community partners to address local labor market needs and help people achieve their career aspirations. The WDBVC is a proud partner of the California Job Center network in the United States. The WDBVC and this project are an employer/equal opportunity program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for people with disabilities. If you have hearing or speech impairment, dial 711 to contact the California Relay Service (CRS). For federal funds disclosure information, visit .

About Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board

The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board (SBCWDB) is dedicated to serving the workforce needs of businesses, adults, laid-off workers and youth throughout Santa Barbara County. The SBCWDB is a public/private partnership created by the Federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act and is staffed by the County of Santa Barbara. For information about Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, go to .

For Federal Funding Disclosure visit

About Workforce Development Board of San Luis Obispo County

The Workforce Development Board of San Luis Obispo County administers federal and state funds to operate the SLOCal Careers public workforce system throughout San Luis Obispo County. SLOCal Careers provides career and training services to job seekers and business services that assist local employers with their workforce needs. The Workforce Development Board of San Luis Obispo County is a proud partner of America's Job Center of California network. SLOCal Careers is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. If you have limitations in hearing or speaking, dial 711 or 1-800-735-2922 (English) or 1-800-855-3000 (Spanish) to reach the California Relay Service (CRS). For more information, call 805-439-2557 or visit SLOworkforce.