403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dr. Celestine Mcneal Expands Her Creative Legacy With New Books, Cartoons, And National Broadcast Reach
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Best-selling author, veteran, and creative visionary Dr. Celestine McNeal is beginning the new year with a powerful expansion of her literary and media footprint, unveiling new children's books, animated cartoons, and continued growth across inspirational, poetic, and spiritual works. With a rapidly expanding audience and national recognition, Dr. McNeal is now actively seeking partnerships with distributors, bookstores, schools, and vendors nationwide.
Known for blending purpose, faith, family, and creativity, Dr. McNeal's brand continues to reach children and families through storytelling that educates while uplifting. Her animated series and books are designed to inspire imagination, character development, and strong family values.
Families can now enjoy her cartoons every Saturday, with the premiere airing every Saturday at 10:30 AM EST on:
. Xfinity Channel 6
. Comcast Channel 25
. AT&T U-verse Channel 99
. Roku (XOD Network)
. YouTube – Dr. Celestine McNeal's Channel
.
These cartoons pair seamlessly with her latest children's books, which include:
. Color Rhyming with C'Ma and Papa
A joyful introduction to colors through rhyme, designed to help early readers build confidence and curiosity.
. Blu'Elle and Nasir's Great State Adventure
A vibrant journey across the United States that introduces geography, culture, and exploration through storytelling.
. Singing, Sliding, and Sunday Service with C'Ma and Papa
A heartwarming story celebrating faith, family traditions, and togetherness from Friday through Sunday.
These books are available now at:
Dr. McNeal's catalog also includes poetry collections and her powerful spiritual work, In Pursuit of a Spiritual Calling, which continues to resonate with readers seeking direction, clarity, and purpose. Together, her books span generations-children, parents, educators, spiritual leaders, and creatives alike.
“Storytelling is my ministry, my mission, and my legacy,” says Dr. McNeal.“Whether through cartoons, children's books, poetry, or spiritual teaching, my goal is to build confidence, faith, and imagination in every reader and viewer.”
As a top-selling author with a growing multimedia presence, Dr. McNeal is now inviting:
. Book distributors
. Local and national bookstores
. Educational institutions
. Children's vendors and gift retailers
. Media networks and content platforms
to explore partnership opportunities for distribution, retail placement, and content collaboration.
Her work is ideal for classrooms, libraries, churches, family programming, and educational entertainment platforms.
For partnership inquiries, media opportunities, or wholesale distribution, visit:
About Dr. Celestine McNeal
Dr. Celestine McNeal is a best-selling author, retired U.S. Army veteran, poet, and creative entrepreneur whose works center on faith, resilience, imagination, and purpose. From children's literature and animation to poetry and spiritual development, her storytelling continues to inspire families and communities worldwide.
Known for blending purpose, faith, family, and creativity, Dr. McNeal's brand continues to reach children and families through storytelling that educates while uplifting. Her animated series and books are designed to inspire imagination, character development, and strong family values.
Families can now enjoy her cartoons every Saturday, with the premiere airing every Saturday at 10:30 AM EST on:
. Xfinity Channel 6
. Comcast Channel 25
. AT&T U-verse Channel 99
. Roku (XOD Network)
. YouTube – Dr. Celestine McNeal's Channel
.
These cartoons pair seamlessly with her latest children's books, which include:
. Color Rhyming with C'Ma and Papa
A joyful introduction to colors through rhyme, designed to help early readers build confidence and curiosity.
. Blu'Elle and Nasir's Great State Adventure
A vibrant journey across the United States that introduces geography, culture, and exploration through storytelling.
. Singing, Sliding, and Sunday Service with C'Ma and Papa
A heartwarming story celebrating faith, family traditions, and togetherness from Friday through Sunday.
These books are available now at:
Dr. McNeal's catalog also includes poetry collections and her powerful spiritual work, In Pursuit of a Spiritual Calling, which continues to resonate with readers seeking direction, clarity, and purpose. Together, her books span generations-children, parents, educators, spiritual leaders, and creatives alike.
“Storytelling is my ministry, my mission, and my legacy,” says Dr. McNeal.“Whether through cartoons, children's books, poetry, or spiritual teaching, my goal is to build confidence, faith, and imagination in every reader and viewer.”
As a top-selling author with a growing multimedia presence, Dr. McNeal is now inviting:
. Book distributors
. Local and national bookstores
. Educational institutions
. Children's vendors and gift retailers
. Media networks and content platforms
to explore partnership opportunities for distribution, retail placement, and content collaboration.
Her work is ideal for classrooms, libraries, churches, family programming, and educational entertainment platforms.
For partnership inquiries, media opportunities, or wholesale distribution, visit:
About Dr. Celestine McNeal
Dr. Celestine McNeal is a best-selling author, retired U.S. Army veteran, poet, and creative entrepreneur whose works center on faith, resilience, imagination, and purpose. From children's literature and animation to poetry and spiritual development, her storytelling continues to inspire families and communities worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment