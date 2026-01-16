Wanindu Hasaranga Set For England Series Despite Medical Visit To Singapore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Sri Lanka's star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to be available for the upcoming T20I series against England, despite travelling to Singapore for a medical check-up, a news report claimed on Friday.

Hasaranga is a key bowler for Sri Lanka, especially playing on the spin-friendly wickets at home. His form and fitness will be key to their aspirations at the upcoming T20 World Cup. The series against England will be a vital preparation for Sri Lanka ahead of the World Cup, and taking part in it will signal Hasaranga's match-fitness for the mega event.

An official confirmed to Telecom Asia Sport () that Hasaranga's visit to Singapore was purely health-related and had no connection to cricket or his fitness, thus clearing his availability for the upcoming series.

Ranked second in the world among T20I bowlers, Hasaranga recently delivered a match-winning performance against Pakistan. The wrist-spinner claimed four wickets in Sri Lanka's 14-run victory, helping the hosts level the three-match series. He was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

The report claimed that Hasaranga has dealt with recurring hamstring injuries, which sidelined him for a significant part of the 2025 season. However, the official told Telecom Asia Sport () that the Singapore visit was precautionary and unrelated to any new injury.

A vital component of Sri Lanka's bowling attack, Hasaranga also adds value with the bat lower down the order. He is considered Sri Lanka's biggest trump card ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which the island nation will co-host with India. The ICC T20 World Cup will start on February 7.

Sri Lanka will play a six-match white-ball series against England, starting Thursday. The tour begins with a three-match ODI series in Colombo, followed by three T20Is in Kandy.

The official confirmed with Telecom Asia Sport that Hasaranga is expected to return by Saturday to complete preparations. The England series will be Sri Lanka's final assignment before the T20 World Cup.