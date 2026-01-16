VBO Tickets Announces Registration Engine For Classes, Camps, And Community Programs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- VBO Tickets, the all-in-one ticketing and event management platform known for its responsive, high-quality customer support, today announced its Registration Engine-a fully integrated system designed to support classes, camps, workshops, and multi-session programs across education, sports, and community organizations.

While many platforms focus primarily on ticket sales, registration-based programs require a more sophisticated approach. The VBO Registration Engine brings together customizable registration tools -including forms, integrated payments, digital waivers, and session management-into a single, streamlined workflow.

Built for Registration-First Programs

The VBO Registration Engine allows participants to register, provide required information, agree to terms, and submit payment in one seamless transaction. This reduces administrative workload, minimizes incomplete registrations, and improves the experience for both organizers and attendees. For years, organizations such as schools, colleges and universities, summer camps, sports leagues, and retirement communities have relied on VBO Tickets to manage complex registrations efficiently and accurately.

Event promoters can tailor registration tools to collect critical details such as emergency contacts, skill levels, dietary restrictions, equipment needs, or program-specific requirements-all managed within the same platform used for attendance tracking and reporting.

Key Capabilities of the VBO Registration Engine Include:

. Integrated Registration and Payment

Registration and payment are completed in a single step, helping organizations collect fees upfront and confirm participation instantly

. Digital Waivers and Terms Acceptance

Built-in tools allow organizers to require waiver signatures and policy acceptance during registration, eliminating paper forms and manual follow-ups

. Multi-Session and Multi-Date Enrollment

Ideal for camps, class series, workshops, and leagues, enabling participants to register for multiple sessions or dates at once

. Automated Confirmation Communications

Confirmation emails are sent automatically with essential program details, reducing questions and improving preparedness

A Mature Capability Backed by Real Support

“Programs like camps, classes, and leagues require more than a basic form,” said Mike MacPherson, VBO's Head of Sales.“Our Registration Engine was built for our customers, by our customers. We worked very closely with our customers to understand their needs customizing for the operational complexity of these programs while keeping the experience simple and reliable-and it's backed by our support team that understands how these types of organizations operate.”

As with all VBO Tickets capabilities, the Registration Engine is supported by a knowledgeable, U.S.-based team that works directly with clients to ensure successful implementation and ongoing use.

See the Registration Engine in Action

Organizations planning upcoming classes, camps, or multi-session programs can book a live demo to see how the VBO Registration Engine integrates seamlessly into the broader VBO Tickets platform.