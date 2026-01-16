From Vienna... Letsia Strengthens Its European Presence Through The Operational Launch Of Vocational Training Programs

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From its base inhas confirmed the successful operational rollout of the vocational training programs delivered through its educational arm in Austria - marking a clear transition from the establishment phase to sustainable execution within the European vocational education ecosystem.

This milestone follows the group's previous announcement regarding its entry into vocational education in Austria. Over the past period, the academy has demonstrated its ability to deliver practice-oriented training aligned with European standards and the evolving needs of the modern labor market, with a strong focus on employability, practical skills, and real-world professional readiness.

In this context,, stated that moving into full operational implementation reflects the maturity of the group's strategic vision. He emphasized that Vienna provides an ideal environment for scaling Letsia's education model, which is built on quality, governance, and measurable outcomes.



Operate effectively within the European education and vocational framework

Align its programs with the needs of technical and administrative sectors

Integrate European standards with global operational expertise Connect vocational learning directly to real employment opportunities

He further highlighted that the successful rollout demonstrates Letsia's capacity to:

For its part, the academy's management confirmed that the next phase will focus on expanding program offerings and strengthening partnerships with local training institutions and companies in Austria - ensuring broader practical opportunities for trainees and increasing the academy's impact within the European vocational system.