403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
From Vienna... Letsia Strengthens Its European Presence Through The Operational Launch Of Vocational Training Programs
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From its base in Vienna, Austria, Letsia Emirates Holding has confirmed the successful operational rollout of the vocational training programs delivered through its educational arm in Austria - marking a clear transition from the establishment phase to sustainable execution within the European vocational education ecosystem.
This milestone follows the group's previous announcement regarding its entry into vocational education in Austria. Over the past period, the academy has demonstrated its ability to deliver practice-oriented training aligned with European standards and the evolving needs of the modern labor market, with a strong focus on employability, practical skills, and real-world professional readiness. In this context, Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of the Board of Letsia Emirates Holding, stated that moving into full operational implementation reflects the maturity of the group's strategic vision. He emphasized that Vienna provides an ideal environment for scaling Letsia's education model, which is built on quality, governance, and measurable outcomes. He further highlighted that the successful rollout demonstrates Letsia's capacity to:
This milestone follows the group's previous announcement regarding its entry into vocational education in Austria. Over the past period, the academy has demonstrated its ability to deliver practice-oriented training aligned with European standards and the evolving needs of the modern labor market, with a strong focus on employability, practical skills, and real-world professional readiness. In this context, Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of the Board of Letsia Emirates Holding, stated that moving into full operational implementation reflects the maturity of the group's strategic vision. He emphasized that Vienna provides an ideal environment for scaling Letsia's education model, which is built on quality, governance, and measurable outcomes. He further highlighted that the successful rollout demonstrates Letsia's capacity to:
-
Operate effectively within the European education and vocational framework
Align its programs with the needs of technical and administrative sectors
Integrate European standards with global operational expertise
Connect vocational learning directly to real employment opportunities
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment