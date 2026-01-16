Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
From Vienna... Letsia Strengthens Its European Presence Through The Operational Launch Of Vocational Training Programs

2026-01-16 12:00:25
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From its base in Vienna, Austria, Letsia Emirates Holding has confirmed the successful operational rollout of the vocational training programs delivered through its educational arm in Austria - marking a clear transition from the establishment phase to sustainable execution within the European vocational education ecosystem.



This milestone follows the group's previous announcement regarding its entry into vocational education in Austria. Over the past period, the academy has demonstrated its ability to deliver practice-oriented training aligned with European standards and the evolving needs of the modern labor market, with a strong focus on employability, practical skills, and real-world professional readiness.

In this context, Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of the Board of Letsia Emirates Holding, stated that moving into full operational implementation reflects the maturity of the group's strategic vision. He emphasized that Vienna provides an ideal environment for scaling Letsia's education model, which is built on quality, governance, and measurable outcomes.

He further highlighted that the successful rollout demonstrates Letsia's capacity to:

  • Operate effectively within the European education and vocational framework

  • Align its programs with the needs of technical and administrative sectors

  • Integrate European standards with global operational expertise

  • Connect vocational learning directly to real employment opportunities

For its part, the academy's management confirmed that the next phase will focus on expanding program offerings and strengthening partnerships with local training institutions and companies in Austria - ensuring broader practical opportunities for trainees and increasing the academy's impact within the European vocational system.

