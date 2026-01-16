PWL 2026: Saarika Stars As Delhi Dangal Warriors Dominate Maharashtra Kesari With A Comfortable 63 Win

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Jan 16 (IANS) The 17-year-old Saarika starred in the biggest upset of the day with a 7-0 win over Paris 2024 silver medallist Guzman Lopez Yusneylis as Delhi Dangal Warriors walked away with a comfortable 6–3 win over Maharashtra Kesari in their first match of the second day of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 on Friday.

For Delhi Dangal Warriors, Anastasiya Alpyeeva was awarded the Player of the Match award, while Maharashtra Kesari's Robert Baran was awarded the Fighter of the Match Award. The Pro Wrestling League 2026 is being played at the Noida Indoor Stadium from January 15 to February 1.

In the key encounter, Maharashtra Kesari struck first through Manisha Bhanvala in the 57kg women's bout with a disciplined 6–0 win to give her side the early lead. Delhi responded immediately with Shubham Kaushik's impressive win against Atish Thodkar in the men's 57kg category. Shubham staged a dramatic comeback in the bout, sealing a 12–10 victory with a decisive four-point takedown in the Power Minute.

Momentum firmly shifted Delhi's way in the 53kg women's contest, where 17-year-old Saarika stunned Paris 2024 silver medalist Guzman Lopez Yusneylis with a controlled 7–0 win. Maharashtra levelled the tie at 2–2 through experienced campaigner Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova, who dominated the second period to defeat Anjli 10–2.

The heavyweight 125kg bout proved pivotal for Maharashtra, as former European champion Robert Baran outclassed Ronak 5–0 to put his team back in front. However, Delhi showcased depth and resilience from that point onward. Turan Bayramov outwrestled Yash 14–10 in a high-octane 74kg clash, before Anastasiya Alpyeeva swung the tie decisively to Delhi's favour with a swift fall over Harshita Mor in the 76kg women's bout.

Delhi sealed the contest in the 86kg men's category, where Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar held his nerve to beat Amit 5–3. Captain Sujeet Kalkal then capped off a dominant evening for Delhi Dangal Warriors with a composed 6–2 win in the final bout, ensuring a comprehensive 6–3 team victory.

Day Three of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will be a double-header with the first match to be held between Tiigers of Mumbai and UP Dominators, while the second match will be played between Delhi Dangal Warriors and Haryana Thunders.

Results:

Delhi Dangal Warriors vs Maharashtra Kesari

Bout 1 | 57kg (Women): Manisha Bhanvala (Maharashtra Kesari) def. Karla Godinez Gonzalez (Delhi Dangal Warriors) 6–0

Bout 2 | 57kg (Men): Shubham Kaushik (Delhi Dangal Warriors) def. Atish Thodkar (Maharashtra Kesari) 12–10

Bout 3 | 53kg (Women): Saarika (Delhi Dangal Warriors) def. Guzman Lopez Yusneylis (Maharashtra Kesari) 7–0

Bout 4 | 62kg (Women): Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova (Maharashtra Kesari) def. Anjli (Delhi Dangal Warriors) 10–2

Bout 5 | 125kg (Men): Robert Baran (Maharashtra Kesari) def. Ronak (Delhi Dangal Warriors) 5–0

Bout 6 | 74kg (Men): Turan Bayramov (Delhi Dangal Warriors) def. Yash (Maharashtra Kesari) 14–10

Bout 7 | 76kg (Women): Anastasiya Alpyeeva (Delhi Dangal Warriors) def. Harshita Mor (Maharashtra Kesari) by Fall (6–2)

Bout 8 | 86kg (Men): Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar (Delhi Dangal Warriors) def. Amit (Maharashtra Kesari) 5–3

Bout 9 | 65kg (Men): Sujeet Kalkal (Delhi Dangal Warriors) def. Tevanyan Vazgen (Maharashtra Kesari) 6–2