Oral Protein And Peptides Market To Hit Valuation Of US$ 47.33 Billion By 2035 Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Future growth hinges on merging nutritional and pharmaceutical sectors, prioritizing high-efficacy bioavailability over generic volume. Demand will favor specialized clinical formulations and hybrid ingredients that deliver targeted health outcomes for aging populations globally.

Chicago, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oral protein and peptides market size was valued at USD 9.50 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 47.33 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 17.42% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The global demand for Oral protein and peptides market is firmly rooted in a technical and cultural shift toward non-invasive delivery systems, effectively bridging the gap between patient convenience and clinical efficacy. Historically, the fragility of peptides in the digestive tract limited their oral use, but recent commercial successes with permeation enhancers-exemplified by the widespread adoption of oral GLP-1 analogs for diabetes and weight control-have validated the oral route as a viable alternative to injectables.

Request Sample Pages:

This breakthrough has established a deep reservoir of demand among chronic disease patients who require long-term therapy but reject daily needles, forcing pharmaceutical pipelines to prioritize oral bioavailability. Simultaneously, the medical nutrition sector has solidified this foundation through the prescription of oral nutritional supplements (ONS) containing extensively hydrolyzed peptides, which are now standard protocol for managing malabsorption in aging populations and critical care settings.

Consumer Lifestyle Integration and Functional Fortification

In the broader consumer sector, the Oral protein and peptides market is sustained by the rapid "snackification" of functional nutrition, where bioactivity is increasingly delivered through familiar food and beverage formats rather than pills. Sports nutrition and wellness brands have successfully transitioned high-value ingredients-such as collagen peptides and anti-hypertensive dairy fractions-into mass-market ready-to-drink shakes and bars.

Key Findings in Oral Protein and Peptides Market



In 2025, North America led the market, holding approximately 38.23% share.

By product, Nutritional proteins topped product types at nearly 48% share.

By Source, Animal-derived proteins commanded the largest source segment with about 34% share.

By application, Sports & performance nutrition dominated applications at roughly 38.56% share. By end users, sports & fitness enthusiasts captured the biggest end-user portion at around 41.67%.

By Product Type, Nutritional Proteins Securing 48% Share via GLP1 Companion Products and Medical Specialization

The dominance of Nutritional Proteins in the Oral protein and peptides market is currently being reinforced by a massive pivot in the pharmaceutical and food sectors toward "GLP-1 companion products." As weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy reshaped the health landscape in 2024 and 2025, a critical clinical need emerged: preventing muscle atrophy during rapid weight loss. Nestlé Health Science effectively validated this segment's leadership by launching lines specifically designed for this demographic, noting in their strategic updates that preserving lean muscle mass is now a primary driver for nutritional protein purchasing. This medical necessity has moved protein from an optional supplement to a prescribed requirement for millions of patients.

Furthermore, the segment growth in the Oral protein and peptides market is bolstered by the "healthy ageing" megatrend, which has proven more recession-proof than recreational nutrition. Danone's recent financial disclosures highlighted the resilience of their specialized nutrition division, driven by high-protein medical formulations for the elderly. Unlike general food products, these nutritional proteins are often reimbursed by insurance or deemed essential by caregivers, ensuring consistent volume. The dominance is further justified by the innovation in "clear" medical protein beverages, which FrieslandCampina Ingredients identified in their 2025 trend report as a key driver for patient compliance, overcoming the "palate fatigue" associated with traditional milky shakes.

By Source, Animal Derived Sources Retaining 34% Share Through Clean Label Demands and Value add Ingredients

Animal-derived proteins maintain the largest source share in the Oral protein and peptides market due to the consumer backlash against ultra-processed foods (UPF), which has disproportionately impacted the plant-based meat and dairy alternative sectors. In 2024, Fonterra, a global dairy cooperative, reported a strategic shift away from consumer brands to focus on their "Ingredients" channel, specifically high-value whey and casein fractions. Their data indicates that food manufacturers are returning to dairy proteins because they offer functional properties-solubility, heat stability, and texture-that plant blends struggle to match without utilizing "chemical-sounding" gums and stabilizers that modern consumers reject.

Additionally, the "Regenerative Agriculture" movement has allowed animal protein to reclaim a sustainability narrative, reducing the guilt factor for ethical consumers. Major players in the global Oral protein and peptides market like Tyson Foods and Arla Foods have heavily invested in climate-neutral supply chains, keeping animal protein palatable to eco-conscious buyers. Arla's 2024 commercial breakthroughs in fractionated milk proteins have allowed them to offer ingredients that are clinically superior for nutrient absorption. This technical superiority ensures that animal protein remains the default choice for premium formulations where efficacy is the primary selling point, securing its lead over plant alternatives that are still battling taste and texture hurdles.

By Application, Sports Performance Nutrition Dominating 38.56% Share by Penetrating Convenience and Club Retail Channels

The commanding share of Sports & Performance Nutrition in the Oral protein and peptides market is justified by the aggressive distribution shift from specialty stores (like GNC) to mass-market giants like Costco, Walmart, and convenience chains. Keurig Dr Pepper's strategic investment and distribution partnership with Nutrabolt (maker of C4) exemplifies this trend, pushing performance protein beverages into beverage coolers alongside soda and water. This ubiquity has transformed sports nutrition products into impulse purchases rather than planned destination buys.

Moreover, the lines between "hydration" and "protein" are blurring, expanding the category's occasion usage. PepsiCo, through its Gatorade portfolio, has expanded its "muscle recovery" ecosystem, leveraging data showing that athletes now demand protein immediately post-training as part of their hydration routine. In their recent earnings calls, PepsiCo leadership noted that functional sports nutrition is outperforming traditional snacks, driven by the "snackification" of protein bars. Consumers are replacing confectionery with high-protein performance bars, allowing brands like Grenade (owned by Mondelez) to command premium shelf space at checkout counters, thereby driving the volume necessary to hold the nearly 39% application share.

By End Users, Fitness Enthusiasts Driving 41.67% Share Through Data Driven Nutrition and Wearable Integration in the Oral protein and peptides market

The "Sports & Fitness Enthusiasts" segment captures the largest end-user portion because of the "quantified self" movement, where wearable technology is directly dictating nutritional intake. Data from wearable giants like Whoop and Garmin indicates that users are increasingly tracking "recovery" metrics, which educationally links directly to protein consumption. This has created a class of "Prosumers"-amateurs who adopt the nutritional discipline of professionals based on data from their devices.

This segment's dominance in the Oral protein and peptides market is also fueled by the D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) revolution led by brands like MyProtein (part of THG plc). In their 2024 annual reports, THG highlighted that their active user base is growing not just in numbers but in frequency of use, driven by "subscription-based" consumption models. Unlike casual users who buy protein sporadically, fitness enthusiasts subscribe to monthly deliveries, creating a recurring revenue baseline that other end-user segments lack. Furthermore, the global explosion of "hybrid fitness"-combining running, Hyrox, and CrossFit-has necessitated higher protein intakes than standard bodybuilding, widening the net of enthusiasts who require daily supplementation to sustain their training loads.

High Potency Clinical Outcomes Drive Oral Protein and Peptides Market Demand

The market surged in 2025 due to breakthrough efficacy data. Viking Therapeutics led the charge with VK2735. In their Phase 2 VENTURE-Oral trial, patients achieved a massive mean weight reduction of 26.6 lbs (12.2%) at the highest dose. Conversely, the placebo group lost only 2.9 lbs (1.3%) over 13 weeks. Furthermore, 97% of treated participants hit at least 5% weight loss, while 80% achieved the 10% threshold. Roche also disrupted the sector. Their CT-996 Phase 1 data from July 16, 2024, showed a placebo-adjusted weight loss of 6.1% at 4 weeks, with absolute loss reaching 7.3%.

Eli Lilly fortified the Oral protein and peptides market with Phase 3 ATTAIN-2 results. Presented on Nov 5, 2025, the 36 mg dose group achieved 10.4 kg (10.5%) weight loss. Lower doses of 12 mg and 6 mg saw reductions of 7.2 kg (7.8%) and 5.3 kg (5.5%) respectively. Placebo participants lost just 2.3 kg (2.2%). Novo Nordisk's Amycretin also shined. Phase 1 results from Sept 2024 revealed that the 100 mg dose yielded 13.1% weight loss at 12 weeks. Comparatively, the 50 mg dose resulted in 10.4% loss, against 1.2% for placebo.

Metabolic Control Improvements Accelerate Market Growth

Metabolic metrics beyond weight loss are redefining the Oral protein and peptides market. Eli Lilly's ATTAIN-2 trial demonstrated that 66.6% of participants on the 36 mg dose reached an HbA1c of ≤6.5%. The same cohort saw an average HbA1c reduction of 1.7% from baseline. High responder rates further validate oral modalities. Specifically, 45.6% of the 36 mg group lost ≥10% body weight, and 26.0% shed ≥15%. These indicators suggest oral options now rival injectables for comprehensive metabolic management.

Structure Therapeutics adds depth to the Oral protein and peptides market landscape. Their Phase 2a obesity data from June 3, 2024, highlighted a placebo-adjusted weight loss of 6.2% at 12 weeks. Innovation in form factor proved crucial. A tablet formulation PK study showed mean weight loss hitting 6.9% at 12 weeks, with 33% of participants achieving ≥10% weight loss. These figures confirm that scalable oral tablets can effectively replicate the biological impact of complex injectables.

Robust Trial Enrollments Validate Market Viability

Large-scale datasets are becoming the backbone of the Oral protein and peptides market. Eli Lilly's ATTAIN-2 trial enrolled exactly 1,613 participants, contributing to a total ATTAIN program enrollment of over 4,500. Duration matters for long-term safety. Consequently, the ATTAIN-2 trial extended for 72 weeks. Viking Therapeutics also gathered significant data. Their VENTURE-Oral trial enrolled 280 patients with a primary endpoint measured at 13 weeks. Such robust participation underscores the shifting preference toward non-invasive therapies.

Emerging players are expanding the market scope. Entera Bio's planned Phase 3 registrational study for EB613 will enroll 400 post-menopausal women over 24 months. Protagonist's Phase 2b FRONTIER 1 trial randomized 255 participants. Smaller cohorts also provided high-value signals. Structure Tx's Phase 2a obesity cohort included 64 participants, while Roche's CT-996 Phase 1 Part 1 involved 40 subjects. These diverse enrollment figures highlight the sector's rigorous clinical validation efforts.

Billion Dollar Manufacturing Investments Underscore Oral Protein and Peptides Market Expansion

Supply chain infrastructure is scaling rapidly to support the market. CordenPharma invested USD 980 million in July 2024 for peptide manufacturing. They committed USD 500 million specifically to their Colorado facility. The expansion adds 25,000 Liters of solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) capacity. Total reactor volume will reach 42,000 Liters by 2028. Such capacity signals an industry-wide preparation for high-volume commercialization.

Enormous commercial value drives these Oral protein and peptides market investments. The new CordenPharma production area covers 26,000 square meters. Contracts backing this massive expansion total approximately USD 3.3 billion. Furthermore, the Frankfurt facility received GMP certification for clinical peptide manufacturing in Jan 2025. These moves prepare the industry for tonnage-scale demand. Stakeholders are clearly betting that oral delivery will become the dominant administration route.

Strategic Capital Inflows Propel Market Innovation

Financial momentum in the Oral protein and peptides market remains robust. Merck & Co. signed a major deal with Cyprumed on April 15, 2025, valued at USD 493 million. Biotech balance sheets are equally strong. Structure Tx reported a cash balance of USD 467.3 million in March 2024 to fund operations through 2026. This liquidity ensures that research programs can proceed without interruption despite high burn rates.

Continued funding sustains the Oral protein and peptides market. Rani Therapeutics raised USD 10 million in additional funding in early 2025. Entera Bio expects their cash runway to extend through 2026. Such capital efficiency allows companies to weather the lengthy regulatory process. Investors are validating the hypothesis that oral formulations represent the most valuable lifecycle management strategy for biologic portfolios.

Safety Profiles and Tolerability Define Market Success

Managing side effects is critical for the Oral protein and peptides market. In Viking's Phase 2 trial, the discontinuation rate at the highest dose was 38%. Lower doses showed better adherence with a 20% discontinuation rate. Adverse events were primarily gastrointestinal. Nausea affected 38% of patients at the top dose, while vomiting occurred in 35%. Improving these metrics is now the primary focus for formulation scientists.

Competitors in the Oral protein and peptides market are optimizing tolerability. Structure Tx reported a lower discontinuation rate due to adverse events of just 5% in their Phase 2a obesity cohort. However, their capsule-to-tablet PK study saw an 11% rate. These variance figures drive formulation refinements to improve patient compliance. Success in this sector depends on balancing potency with a side-effect profile that supports daily adherence.

Precision Dosing Strategies Revolutionize Market Protocols

Dosing flexibility is a major advantage in the Oral protein and peptides market. Eli Lilly's Orforglipron started at 1 mg daily in Phase 3 trials, titrating up to a maximum maintenance dose of 36 mg. Crucially, it was administered without food or water restrictions. Viking Therapeutics tested maintenance dosing at 30 mg daily. Their high-dose induction titrated up to 90 mg daily. These protocols demonstrate the versatility of oral small molecules.

Removing administration barriers boosts Oral protein and peptides market adoption. Roche's CT-996 demonstrated that 0 food or water restrictions are required. Novo Nordisk explored simpler regimens with 50 mg and 100 mg daily oral doses. Simplified protocols enhance real-world adherence compared to strict fasting requirements. Patients prefer therapies that fit seamlessly into daily routines without complex dietary planning.

Bioavailability Breakthroughs Unlocks New Oral Protein and Peptides Potential

Tech-enabled delivery is reshaping the Oral protein and peptides market. Rani Therapeutics achieved 107% relative bioavailability for oral semaglutide versus injections (RT-116, Feb 5, 2025). Their RT-114 dual agonist program hit 111% relative bioavailability in March 2025. Even complex biologics are viable. RT-111 achieved 84% bioavailability for oral ustekinumab. These figures prove that oral routes can match or exceed injection efficiency.

Device consistency strengthens the Oral protein and peptides market. Successful delivery occurred in 7 out of 8 canine subjects in the RT-116 study. Efficacy follows bioavailability. Weight loss in the transenteric triagonist study was 9.7% versus 6.9% for injection (Oct 2024). Such high absorption rates challenge the dominance of subcutaneous needles. This technology pivot moves the sector from chemical reformulation to mechanical delivery solutions.

Tailor This Report to Your Specific Business Needs:

Oral Protein and Peptides Market Major Players:



AbbVie Inc.

Biocon Limited

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

EnteraBio Ltd.

Groupe Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Proxima Concepts

Synergy Pharma

Tarsa Therapeutics, Inc. Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type



Nutritional Proteins

Bioactive Peptides Therapeutic Peptides

By Source



Animal-Derived Proteins

Plant-Derived Proteins

Synthetic/Fermentation-Derived Peptides Collagen-Derived Peptides

By Application



Sports & Performance Nutrition

Weight Management

Immune Health Support

Digestive & Gut Health

Bone & Joint Health

Metabolic Health

Therapeutic/Clinical Nutrition Other Functional Applications

By End-User



Sports & Fitness Enthusiasts

Health & Wellness Consumers

Medical & Clinical Nutrition Patients

Aging Population / Elderly Lifestyle / Weight Management Users

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

Explore the Report Before You Buy – Book a Walkthrough:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Astute AnalyticaPhone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)For Sales Enquiries:Website:Follow us on:

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries:... Website: