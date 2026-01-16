403
NEON X Releases Heartbeat Theory Album & Music Video - January 17, 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NEON X announces the release of Heartbeat Theory, arriving January 17, 2026, on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
Heartbeat Theory marks a major creative milestone for NEON X, blending K-pop music, cinematic visuals, and interactive storytelling into a unified release. The project expands the NEON X universe beyond streaming platforms, integrating music, narrative visuals, and digital engagement to offer audiences multiple ways to connect with the work.
The official Heartbeat Theory music video launches concurrently with the album, extending the project's themes into a cinematic visual format. NEON X's digital hub, neonxworld, serves as the central destination for fans to explore the album's track list, discover artist biographies, join the fan club, and participate in an interactive game built around the NEON X world.
Supporting Information
.Heartbeat Theory available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music
.Track list, fan club, interactive game, and artist biographies available at neonxworld
.Produced by Electrode Entertainment
About NEON X
NEON X is a next-generation K-pop project that blends music, cinematic visuals, and interactive digital experiences, exploring storytelling through sound, imagery, and cutting-edge technology.
Contact Information
Press:...
Media:...
Management:...
Partnerships:...
Social media: Instagram & TikTok - @neonxrecords
NEON X and Electrode Entertainment are AI-powered creative projects developed for entertainment and artistic storytelling. All music, visuals, characters, and narratives are fictional, and any resemblance to real persons, events, or organizations is purely coincidental.
###
###
