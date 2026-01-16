Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NEON X Releases Heartbeat Theory Album & Music Video - January 17, 2026


2026-01-16 11:46:03
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NEON X announces the release of Heartbeat Theory, arriving January 17, 2026, on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Heartbeat Theory marks a major creative milestone for NEON X, blending K-pop music, cinematic visuals, and interactive storytelling into a unified release. The project expands the NEON X universe beyond streaming platforms, integrating music, narrative visuals, and digital engagement to offer audiences multiple ways to connect with the work.

The official Heartbeat Theory music video launches concurrently with the album, extending the project's themes into a cinematic visual format. NEON X's digital hub, neonxworld, serves as the central destination for fans to explore the album's track list, discover artist biographies, join the fan club, and participate in an interactive game built around the NEON X world.

Supporting Information
.Heartbeat Theory available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music
.Track list, fan club, interactive game, and artist biographies available at neonxworld
.Produced by Electrode Entertainment

About NEON X
NEON X is a next-generation K-pop project that blends music, cinematic visuals, and interactive digital experiences, exploring storytelling through sound, imagery, and cutting-edge technology.

Contact Information
Press:...
Media:...
Management:...
Partnerships:...
Social media: Instagram & TikTok - @neonxrecords

NEON X and Electrode Entertainment are AI-powered creative projects developed for entertainment and artistic storytelling. All music, visuals, characters, and narratives are fictional, and any resemblance to real persons, events, or organizations is purely coincidental.
###

MENAFN16012026003118003196ID1110608316



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search