Odisha: ED Raids Illegal Mining Mafia Cash Worth Several Crore Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bhubaneswar Zonal Office, on Friday conducted a massive search operation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), across numerous locations linked to mafias involved in illegal and unauthorized excavation and sale of minor minerals such as sand and black stone in the Ganjam district.

According to a press note issued by the central agency, the accused mafias engaged in illegal mining are connected to each other as business partners.

“These premises covered are of brokers, mafias having serious criminal antecedents and other connected business partners of them. These includes the gangsters and Bahubalis who by using their muscle powers forcibly conducting illegal mining of minor minerals by exploiting and terrorizing people in their areas,” informed the ED in the press note.

Referring to a recent report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the ED noted that the CAG report has flagged rampant illegal mining along the riverbeds of Rushikulya, Bahuda, and Bada Rivers in Ganjam district, causing a huge loss to the government exchequer.

“During the course of search, an almirah full of liquid cash in crores, high-end benami vehicles and documents with respect to immovable properties, agreements, and mining lease executed by these miscreants were recovered which will be seized,” the central agency further added.

The agency also noted that the search operation is underway, and the exact figure of the cash seized, as well as other details regarding the case, will be disclosed after the completion of the search. The ED is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter of illegal mining in the State of Odisha.

Meanwhile, local sources claimed that the list of mafias who came under the ED scanner is linked to prominent political parties. These mafias have reportedly earned a huge amount of money through illegal mining of sand and black stone in Ganjam.