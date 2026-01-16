Odisha: ED Raids Illegal Mining Mafia Cash Worth Several Crore Seized
According to a press note issued by the central agency, the accused mafias engaged in illegal mining are connected to each other as business partners.
“These premises covered are of brokers, mafias having serious criminal antecedents and other connected business partners of them. These includes the gangsters and Bahubalis who by using their muscle powers forcibly conducting illegal mining of minor minerals by exploiting and terrorizing people in their areas,” informed the ED in the press note.
Referring to a recent report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the ED noted that the CAG report has flagged rampant illegal mining along the riverbeds of Rushikulya, Bahuda, and Bada Rivers in Ganjam district, causing a huge loss to the government exchequer.
“During the course of search, an almirah full of liquid cash in crores, high-end benami vehicles and documents with respect to immovable properties, agreements, and mining lease executed by these miscreants were recovered which will be seized,” the central agency further added.
The agency also noted that the search operation is underway, and the exact figure of the cash seized, as well as other details regarding the case, will be disclosed after the completion of the search. The ED is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter of illegal mining in the State of Odisha.
Meanwhile, local sources claimed that the list of mafias who came under the ED scanner is linked to prominent political parties. These mafias have reportedly earned a huge amount of money through illegal mining of sand and black stone in Ganjam.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment